Mahindra expects surge in sales this festive season, offers huge discounts

Automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra expects a surge in automotive sales during the festive season which normally accounts for a third of its annual sales.

The offers coincide with Mahindra & Mahindra getting set to celebrate its 75th anniversary on October 2.

The company has announced a slew of discounts on its passenger vehicle ranging up Rs 1.15 lakh and hopes to see some of the initiatives announced by the Government cheering up the consumer sentiment.

Interacting with newspersons here, Vikram Garga, Vice President of Marketing, Automotive Division of Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “As we enter the auspicious festive season with an array of offers, we expect our customers to avail our unique schemes across products and contribute to our sales volume growth.”

BS VI

Prior to the roll out of BS VI vehicles from April 1, 2020, this is the best time to buy a BS IV diesel vehicle. Depending upon the make and model, buyers of diesel variants can avail several benefits ranging from an exchange bonus, cash discounts and free accessories. This includes the range of personal and commercial diesel vehicles, he explained. The offers include both financial as well as special deals which will enable a prospective customer to become an owner of a vehicle from Mahindra stable, Garga said.

Referring to general sentiment which has kept away customers from market for some time, Garga said “Mahindra and various automotive companies are hopeful of surge in sales during the festive season. Many people tend to hold back their investments to be able to purchase during the festive season.”

New products

The launch of three new products, Marazzo, Alturas G4 and XUV 300 had resulted in the company registering good sales volumes and we hope these will enable us to sustain the performance which was better than the industry average in a challenging environment, he said.

A wide range of utility vehicles at different price points have attracted a whole set of buyers to the Mahindra brand. These new products complemented various customer facing initiatives such as premium and seamless digital experience at the revamped world of SUV dealerships.

Referring to the commercial vehicles, Garga said that Mahindra continues to expand its share and now accounts for 43 per cent of large Pick Up category.