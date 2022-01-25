Ceremorphic mulls a ‘complete silicon system’ to enable next-generation applications 

Ceremorphic Inc, on Tuesday, announced its plans to deliver a complete silicon system that will enable next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high power computing (HPC), automotive processing, drug discovery and metaverse processing.

Designed in advanced silicon geometry, this new architecture being pioneered by the company has been built from the ground up to solve today’s high-performance computing problems to serve all high demanding market segments, the company said in a statement.

The company, which has more than 100 patents and leverages multi-decade expertise in creating industry leading silicon systems, is leveraging its deep expertise and patented technology to design an ultra-low power training supercomputing chip.

Chip manufacturing ecosystem

The move would help solve key challenges currently being faced by the semiconductor industry globally. Additionally, with the recent developments by the Central government to work towards developing an entire ecosystem for chip manufacturing and making the segment more conducive, the time is just right to work alongside various bodies to help boost the Indian semiconductor market, the statement added.

“And with India being home to some of the best tech talent in semiconductor design, it bodes extremely well. Ceremorphic’s India Development center in Hyderabad is a step in the right direction to complement the government’s efforts in making India the next global semiconductor hub,” the release said.

The company currently employs 150 people and by the end of 2024, plans to employ 400 people out of its Hyderabad Development Centre.

Technology foundation

Ceremorphic was founded in April 2020 by industry-veteran Dr Venkat Mattela, the Founding CEO of Redpine Signals, which sold its wireless assets to Silicon Labs, Inc. in March 2020 for $308 million.

“We strongly believe that building a technology foundation is key to developing highly differentiated products that can lead the industry. We proved that in the wireless space with Redpine Signals and we are now doing the same thing in the computing space with Ceremorphic,” Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic, said in the statement.

Ceremorphic’s go-to-market strategy will be global in approach, with India being a key target market as high-performance computing is a paramount piece in the future of AI and ML. The team will be working through the OEM network to create end products for identified market segments like data centre, AI training, robotics, automotive, metaverse processing and life sciences.