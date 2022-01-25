Google rolls out ‘originality reports’ feature for Google Slides

“Originality reports allow students and teachers to compare work against billions of web pages and books on the internet, making it easier to ensure academic integrity of the work,” Google said in a blog post.

Users can use the feature while submitting or receiving files within Google Classroom and Assignments.

“Students widely use slides to showcase academic work. By expanding the originality reports feature to run in Slides, students can ensure they’ve properly integrated external ideas into more of their work, while instructors can check for potential plagiarism in more assignments,” it further explained.

Originality reports are currently available for all Google Workspace for Education users, including Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.

However, teachers will be required to turn on originality reports for individual assignments in Classroom.

For users using a Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals account, they will be able to turn on originality reports for five assignments per class. Unlimited originality reports will be available for the Teaching and Learning upgrade or upgrade to Google Workspace for Education Plus accounts.

Additionally, students can check their Slides file for originality prior to submitting it in Classroom.

After the student file is ready and submitted, their teacher will receive an originality report for the student’s work.

This feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Text watermark feature

Separately, the tech giant is also rolling out a text watermark feature for Google Docs. With this, users can now add a text watermark to their documents in Google Docs.

Additionally, when working with Microsoft Word documents, text watermarks will be preserved when importing or exporting user files.

“Text watermarks will repeat on every page on your document, making it useful for indicating file status, such as “Confidential” or “Draft” before sharing more broadly, no matter the application you use. In addition to text watermarks, you can insert an image watermark or images above or behind text,” it said.

Users can add the watermarks by going to Insert > Watermark > Text.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.