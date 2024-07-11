Taking cognizance of the chaos at a walk-in interview organised by Pune-based Thermax Ltd in Bharuch district of Gujarat, the state government on Thursday said the company had violated rules while organising the recruitment drive.

The Gujarat government pointed out that more than 500 job-seekers turned up at Hotel Lords Plaza at Ankleshwar for the interview organised by Thermax. A note signed by the employment officer of Bharuch district pointed out that the recruitment was held in a very small and limited space.

The government took note of the incident after videos of a large number of young job-seekers jostling to get inside the recruitment venue went viral on social media. Officials linked to Thermax said the response to the recruitment call from the company was “overwhelming” and the company ended up collecting resumes of all those who had come to the venue for the interview.

Meanwhile, a strong statement from the employment officer said: “The company did not inform the government’s employment office about the recruitment drive.” The company has “violated” certain norms which mandate that the company should inform about vacancies under the “compulsory notification of vacancy and vacancy Act.”

The state government also pointed out that Thermax Ltd should have participated in the recruitment fairs conducted by the Gujarat government. The officials also said there was a lack of security arrangements to control the crowd of job-seekers who had descended on the venue.

