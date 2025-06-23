The MEPZ SEZ in June 2025 cleared eight new projects creating 2,951 jobs, including 30 for transgenders, across Tamil Nadu at the recent Unit Approval Committee meeting chaired by Alex Paul Menon, Zonal Development Commissioner. The approval was across manufacturing, IT/ITES, logistics and warehousing worth ₹41 crore, the release said.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd will invest ₹12 crore creating 1,647 jobs at KGISL SEZ, Coimbatore. The company offered jobs to 30 transgender individuals, the release said.

Infosys will expand at Sholinganallur SEZ with ₹5 crore and 1,000 new jobs; Quinte Financial Technologies to invest ₹1 crore and 130 jobs to ELCOT SEZ, Trichy and Invigo Tea Pvt. Ltd infuses ₹5 crore and 70 jobs at Tuticorin SEZ, the release said.

Published on June 23, 2025

