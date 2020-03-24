Covid-19: IKEA stops online sales, too

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Swedish home furnishings major IKEA, which last week closed it physical stores in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it will stop online sales as well.
“At IKEA, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and co-workers,” it said in a statement to its members. “We are closely following governmental directives and, in line with the guidelines, we will keep our Hyderabad store, our customer support centre and our warehouses closed. Hence, we will no longer be able to take online orders starting March 23, 2020, 6 pm, until further notice.”
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...