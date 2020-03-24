Companies

Covid-19: IKEA stops online sales, too

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Swedish home furnishings major IKEA, which last week closed it physical stores in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it will stop online sales as well.

“At IKEA, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and co-workers,” it said in a statement to its members. “We are closely following governmental directives and, in line with the guidelines, we will keep our Hyderabad store, our customer support centre and our warehouses closed. Hence, we will no longer be able to take online orders starting March 23, 2020, 6 pm, until further notice.”

