Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, has emerged as the number one private university in Odisha and the ninth among all private universities in India in its debut appearance in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

KIIT has also secured the 55th position among universities in South Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings, according to KIIT statement.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 evaluated over 1,500 top universities worldwide based on rigorous parameters. A total of 54 Indian universities have made it to the list, the highest-ever representation from the country.

This is a significant rise from 46 in 2025 and 45 in 2024, highlighting the growing recognition of India’s higher education sector at the international level.

India now ranks fourth globally regarding the number of universities featured, trailing only the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Among the 54 Indian institutions, eight made their debut in the rankings.

The latest edition of the rankings also underscores the dynamic shift in the Indian higher education landscape.

While premier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate the top spots, with IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras securing positions in the global top 200, the growing presence of private universities such as KIIT signals a broader transformation, said the statement.

Founded in 1992, KIIT has grown rapidly under visionary leadership, transforming into a multidisciplinary university that serves over 40,000 students across various fields of study, it said.

The university has made significant investments in research infrastructure, international partnerships, faculty development, and student services, it added.

The broader trends from the 2026 rankings also point to areas where Indian institutions need to focus more. While many universities showed improvement in academic reputation and research metrics, there was a general decline in the international student ratio. Additionally, faculty-student ratios remain a concern for many institutions. KIIT’s continued investment in faculty hiring and infrastructure places it in a relatively advantageous position to address these challenges and improve its standing in future rankings, said KIIT.

Published on June 25, 2025