blueBriX, the US-based digital health company with over 17 years of development presence in Kochi, has announced a ₹125 crore ($15 million) investment in Kerala to accelerate the development of agentic AI workflow solutions for healthcare organizations.

The company is building a next-generation platform that acts as the workflow orchestrator for AI agents — enabling healthcare organizations to automate complex processes, coordinate clinical and administrative tasks, and drive operational efficiency.

(An AI agent is a software assistant that can independently carry out a specific task based on defined objectives and inputs).

The concept of an AI workflow orchestrator — especially one that coordinates multiple autonomous agents in the digital healthcare eco-system — is just beginning to crystallize in the broader tech landscape, said Shameem C. Hameed, Chairman of blueBriX. “Our goal is to define and lead this initiative from Kerala.”

blueBriX’s platform allows AI agents with specialized roles — such as prior authorization, care coordination, patient engagement, or billing — to operate in concert under a structured, secure, and compliant system. In a domain like healthcare, where workflows are interdependent and highly regulated, this kind of orchestration is essential, he said.

“This investment is more than a technology expansion,” added Hameed. “Kerala can be a global centre for AI innovation in healthcare. We want to create opportunities for experienced professionals looking to return home and continue their work on transformative solutions with real-world impact.”

blueBriX has a strong U.S. customer base, particularly among healthcare providers and payors navigating the shift to value-based care. The investment will support expanded hiring in Kochi across AI engineering, cloud infrastructure, product management, and quality assurance — reinforcing the company’s vision of building the future of digital health from Kerala, he said.

“We are expanding our engineering, AI, and healthcare operations teams in Kerala with plans to create up to 50 high-paying jobs,” he said, adding that the goal is to make Kerala a global hub for healthcare AI innovation, combining deep technical talent with a mission-driven approach to transforming care.

Published on June 25, 2025