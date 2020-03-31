Covid-19: NMDC advances ₹200-crore royalty to Chhattisgarh

State-run mineral producer NMDC has declared it will advance a royalty payment of ₹200 crore to the Chhattisgarh government to help in the fight against Covid-19.

NBaijendra Kumar, CMD, NMDC, made this announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

The support offered is unique, because on Monday NMDC had pledged ₹150 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Topping that contribution with another ₹200 crore as advance royalty makes NMDC one among select corporates to support both Central and State governments.