Covid-19 vaccination programmes to be counted as CSR activity

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has now allowed Corporate India to spend its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for carrying out awareness campaigns/ programmes or public outreach campaigns on Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
This will be treated as an eligible CSR activity under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, under items relating to promotion of healthcare, including preventive healthcare and sanitisation, promoting education and disaster management respectively.
The latest MCA clarification comes a few days ahead of India rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16. It is expected that around 3 lakh healthcare workers will get vaccine shots at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the e nationwide vaccination drive.
Soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, the MCA had announced that spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 would be treated as eligible CSR activity. Later, in August last year, it went a step further to treat the R&D spend on Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and medical devices as eligible CSR spend.
Commenting on the latest MCA move, Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, said: "This is a step in the right direction. Private partnership is much desired and, therefore, one may equally consider enabling aspects such as assistance in distribution and expenditure incurred in supply and logistics. Sponsoring local clinics administering the same should also be facilitated. Corporate India wishes to be seen and participate in this nation building activity”.
Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners, said: “Amidst the demand by India Inc. to use CSR funds for vaccinating their employees, MCA has clarified that companies would be able to use CSR funds only for awareness programmes and public outreach campaigns with respect to the Covid-19 vaccination drive . Nevertheless, vaccinating the entire population of India poses a huge challenge for the Government and any contribution by Ind Inc. in this social cause is surely a welcome step”.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...