Cummins India completes BS-VI emission standard compliance certification tests

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Cummins India has successfully completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
The company showcased its BS-VI emission compliant engines, turbocharger technologies and exhaust after-treatment technologies and solutions for BS-VI compliant engines. Globally, more than 1 million Euro-6/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engine and after treatment system, it said in a press statement.
“It is our constant endeavour to power our customers through innovation and dependability along with an appropriate strategy that addresses market requirements. Cummins has always been the frontrunner with the BS-VI engine technology and it gives us immense pleasure to complete the BS-VI certification tests with ARAI ahead of time,” said Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, in the statement.
He added that Cummins Engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) after-treatment systems have been pioneering clean air technologies in the country since their launch in the BS-IV era in April 2017. “The vast experience Cummins has, in the Indian market, clubbed with proven engine and emissions technologies, gives us an edge in the BS-VI regime where the entire diesel industry will be adopting that technology. Cummins is a leading technology partner and we are confident that we will be the enabler for the technological shift from BS-IV to BS-VI in a short span of time,” he said.
Cummins India designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines and related technologies in India. The company operates through three business units: Engine Business, Power Systems Business, and Distribution Business. All the major commercial vehicle OEMs across the world have selected SCR technology to meet new and upcoming BS-VI emission standards, said the statement.
“Cummins’ engines and engine-systems are enabled with connected solutions for optimised performance at all times and easy prognostics and diagnostics,” it added.
