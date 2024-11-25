Chennai

ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) India, a global leader in automotive safety systems, has inaugurated its Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test track in Chennai. This new facility complements ZF’s existing ABS test track, expanding its capabilities for advanced vehicle testing.

Independent testing platform

The ESC test track offers a controlled environment for comprehensive evaluation of vehicle stability, agility and handling. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and ARAI, the facility supports testing for a wide range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles. Additionally, it is open for use by customers and third parties, providing an industry-wide platform for independent testing, the company said.

The track, which includes a 200-meter diameter dynamic pad with a 0.9 µ surface friction, is also ideal for testing components under extreme stress to identify further development opportunities. The 600-meter approach roads simulate real-world conditions, allowing tests for scenarios such as slippery surfaces, sharp turns, and sudden braking.

A coach undergoes extreme stability-control testing at ZF CVS India’s newly inaugurated ESC test track

“This facility will accelerate the development and testing of advanced safety systems. By collaborating with leading industry experts and employing state-of-the-art testing methodologies, we are driving innovations that enhance vehicle performance and save lives,” said P Kaniappan, its Managing Director.