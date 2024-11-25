Chennai
ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) India, a global leader in automotive safety systems, has inaugurated its Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test track in Chennai. This new facility complements ZF’s existing ABS test track, expanding its capabilities for advanced vehicle testing.
Independent testing platform
The ESC test track offers a controlled environment for comprehensive evaluation of vehicle stability, agility and handling. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and ARAI, the facility supports testing for a wide range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles. Additionally, it is open for use by customers and third parties, providing an industry-wide platform for independent testing, the company said.
The track, which includes a 200-meter diameter dynamic pad with a 0.9 µ surface friction, is also ideal for testing components under extreme stress to identify further development opportunities. The 600-meter approach roads simulate real-world conditions, allowing tests for scenarios such as slippery surfaces, sharp turns, and sudden braking.
“This facility will accelerate the development and testing of advanced safety systems. By collaborating with leading industry experts and employing state-of-the-art testing methodologies, we are driving innovations that enhance vehicle performance and save lives,” said P Kaniappan, its Managing Director.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.