Nat Habit, a natural personal care direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, has secured $10.2 million in Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

The round also saw participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures along with other investors including Amazon India Fund, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and Sharrp Ventures.

The funds raised will primarily be used for R&D, product development, brand building, offline expansion, and hiring new talent and to give exit to angels and very early stage investors

“Over the years, we have witnessed great support from our investors who have helped us in our journey of delivering high-quality, sustainable, and truly natural personal care products. With the recent Series B funding, we aim to double down on our efforts in terms of building a stronger community and making larger strides towards making Nat Habit the go-to brand for every Indian’s daily personal care needs.’’ said founder Swagatika Das.

“Nat Habit has taken personal care to a new level by offering fresh products using proprietary techniques and natural ingredients. We are excited by their unique products that have led to immense customer love and strong retention. This investment is a sign of our confidence in Nat Habit’s potential and our relationship with its founders. We’re excited about a future filled with mutual success and ongoing teamwork,” said Pankaj Makkar, Partner, Bertlesmann.

In 2022, the company had raised $4 million in its Series A round, led by Fireside Ventures.

Founded in 2019, Nat Habit looks to expand its product portfolio and eyes a 4X+ growth in the $30 billion beauty and personal care market to land at 350 crore ARR in the next 24 months. The company also plans to expand into the offline market.

The company claims to have nearly 14 lakh customers and ships 15,000 units per day. More than 70 per cent of its users hail from Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities, while the brand sees 30 per cent demand from Tier 3 cities and beyond, it added in its statement.