GE T&D India on Tuesday said that it has secured orders worth around ₹370 crore from state-run transmission giant Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for grid modernisation.

The orders are for the supply of 765 kV shunt reactors for PGCIL’s various transmission system projects in India. These projects aim to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national electricity grid and enhance electricity transmission within the country, including Rajasthan and Karnataka, the company, part of GE Vernova’s grid solutions business, said.

GE T&D India will be responsible for providing the complete equipment package, including design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, erection and commissioning of the 765 kV class reactors at the designated transmission substation sites. The reactors are scheduled for delivery in FY26, it added.

Make in India

The company’s commitment to the Make in India initiative is demonstrated through the supply of critical grid products from its advanced manufacturing facilities located in Padappai, Hosur, Vadodara, Noida, and Pallavaram.

“We are delighted to support PGCIL in the modernization of India’s grid infrastructure through the supply of locally manufactured equipment in alignment with the government’s Make in India initiative,” GE T&D India MD and CEO Sandeep Zanzaria said.

To date, the company has successfully manufactured and supplied over 600 critical grid productss of 765 kV class from its power transformer facility in Vadodara to customers in India and abroad, solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer of such equipment in India, he added.