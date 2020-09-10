Dalmia Cement buys shares worth ₹98 crore of Indian Energy Exchange

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Thursday purchased shares of Indian Energy Exchange worth nearly ₹98 crore through open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on BSE, over 51.49 lakh scrips of the firm were picked up by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) at ₹190.1 per share.

The total deal value stood at ₹97.89 crore.

Through a separate transaction, DCB Power Ventures Ltd offloaded 55 lakh shares of Indian Energy Exchange at a price of ₹190.11 apiece, valuing the deal at ₹104.56 crore.

On BSE, shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd ended at ₹190.15 apiece, up 0.80 per cent over the previous close.