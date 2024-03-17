Sports goods retailer Decathlon is “accelerating” its investments in India to ramp up its retail presence, increase production as well as local sourcing. The company said its India business has been clocking “high growth” rates. Nearly 65 per cent of the company’s products, which are Made-in-India, are being exported, signalling the growing significance of the market in the company’s global supply chain.

Barbara Martin Coppola, Global Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon, told businessline, “We are accelerating our presence in India not just from the retail perspective but also from a production perspective. India is among the most important markets in the world for Decathlon. We have been growing at twice the rate of the market. We expect the high growth to continue going forward.”

The company, which entered India under the single brand retail FDI policy, currently operates 129 stores in the country. The brand is betting big on India not just to tap into the “booming” domestic demand but also for exports. India is among the top ten markets for the company globally in terms of revenue contribution.

“India is a major country for various reasons for Decathlon. It is a powerhouse in the digital space. I am inspired by the creativity, the production and the experiences, which makes India interesting for the world. We have been manufacturing in India since 1999. Today, 60 per cent of what we sell in India is Made-in-India and it will increase to 85 per cent in two years and will continue to increase. I am very impressed with the know-how that has been acquired progressively. From socks to backpacks to tents to textiles and even manufacturing bikes, the Made-In-India range has been increasing over the years,” she added. Coppola also pointed out that currently “nearly 65 per cent of what is produced in India” is being exported.

Stating that the brand’s app has clocked nearly 29 million downloads in the country indicating the “digital savviness” of Indian consumers, she added that the company offers “unique” omni-channel experience in the country, which includes not only being able to buy sports goods but also use spaces in Decathlon stores for sports-related activities.

Coppola said that the brand’s growth is being driven by the evolution of the sporting culture in India amidst rising disposable incomes. “There is high growth in terms of adoption of sports in India especially among the middle- class households. More income and wealth fuels more spending on sports and leisure. The fast-growing economy is seeing the emergence of more and more unicorns. It offers fantastic opportunities for the ecosystem and sports is one of the industries, which is exploding,” she stated.

(The writer was recently in France at the invitation of Decathlon)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit