Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has bought 4.67 acres of land in Chennai from realty firm DLF Ltd for ₹735 crore. DLF has sold this land to monetise its land. The realty firm has a good presence in the Chennai market and is developing residential and commercial properties in the city.

Capital Group, US-based financial firm, has bought 1 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes for ₹446 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, New World Fund Inc purchased 27,89,398 shares, amounting to a 1 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes, at an average price of ₹1,601.10.

Auto major Tata Motors will set up its first vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu at an investment of ₹9,000 crore and inked a pact with the state government on Wednesday to establish the plant in Ranipet. The proposed facility at Ranipet district, about 115 km from here, would generate 5,000 new jobs, an official release here said.

JSW Infrastructure has incorporated JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Pvt Ltd for the execution of a port project at JNPT in Maharashtra. The company said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for equipping, operation, maintenance and transfer of additional liquid cargo berths LB3 and LB4 at the port.

IIFL Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising of up to ₹1,500 crore from a rights issue to its existing eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be fixed in due course) amid the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barring the NBFC from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans.

Shree Cement Limited has signed an asset purchase agreement with StarCrete LLP to acquire five operational RMC plants for ₹33.50 crore. The company, in a statement, said the asset purchase marks its foray into the RMC (ready mix concrete) business.

Paramount Global has enterned into an agreement to sell its entire 13 per cent stake in Viacom18 to its partner, Reliance Industries Ltd., for $517 million (about ₹4,286 crore). The deal comes after Reliance and Walt Disney Co. agreed to merge their TV properties in the country last month. Viacom18 is majority-owned by Reliance and has 40 television channels, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV. Viacom18 is a material subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast Limited

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of ₹2,257 crores across its various businesses. The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Americas; the Oil & Gas Pipelines business has secured its first international order for a pipeline laying project; Civil business has secured an order in the metals & mining segment from a reputed steel player in India; and cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Azad Engineering has signed a seven-year strategic contract with the Steam Power business of GE Vernova for the supply of high-complex rotating airfoils for the Nuclear, Industrial and Thermal power industry. This transformative collaboration brings an agreement that is valued around $35 million.

Pursuant to a Securities Subscription Agreement entered between WS Industries (India) Ltd, Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd and WSI Falcon Infra Projects Private Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiaries, the latter has allotted 65,000 First Tranche Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (First Tranche Series 1 OFCDs) and 65,000 First Tranche OFCD (First Tranche Series 3 OFCDs) to Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd on a private placement basis.

The board of Patanjali Foods (formerly Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd) has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹6 for the financial year 2023-24. The payment of the same will be made on or before April 11.

The joint venture formed between the AMR India Ltd, Shoda Constructions Private Ltd and Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. has been awarded a work order relating to “Water Supply Projects & Sewerage Projects under AMRUT 2.0” by the Telangana Government. The value of the work order awarded is ₹1,137.77 crore (excluding GST) and the share of works to be executed by IHP is 20 per cent i.e. ₹227.55 crore (excluding GST).

Cyient has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo Engineering. Following this, Cyient has been selected by Airbus for the development of a part of its cabin ‘Intelligent Core Management Platform’ (iCMP). These systems focus on enabling faster software updates, easy and rapid customisation, and proliferation of digital services in cabin.

State Bank of India has conveyed acceptance of ‘One Time Settlement’ (“OTS”) proposal submitted by PC Jeweller Limited, by the Appropriate Authority / Committee of SBI. The Company had opted for OTS to settle the outstanding dues. The terms of approved OTS includes cash and equity component, release of securities and mortgaged properties etc.

The board of Sanofi India has approved an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement between SIL and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited for SIL’s Cardiovascular products in India, effective immediately. Emcure Pharmaceuticals will exclusively distribute and promote the Cardiovascular (CV) range of products that includes well-established brands like Cardace, Clexane, Targocid, Lasix and Lasilactone.

Signpost India Ltd, leading Digital Out of Home and integrated advertising company, has announced a pioneering partnership with Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, an integral part of the Hinduja Group. Accordingly, Switch has appointed Signpost as its exclusive partner for display of advertisements on its fleet of buses. This collaboration empowers Signpost to generate revenue through strategic ad placement and management on Mumbai’s new electric double-decker bus fleet.

Federal Bank has assured customers that it is actively working to address the identified issues and will seek regulatory clearance before resuming the issuance of new co-branded credit cards. Federal Bank has stopped issuing new co-branded credit cards, citing regulatory guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

South Indian Bank has announced a temporary suspension of on-boarding new customers for its co-branded credit cards in compliance with RBI directives.

Shriram Properties has launched a new residential project with a revenue potential of ₹350 crore near Electronic City in Bengaluru.

In a significant stride towards making advanced cancer treatment accessible to all, Cadila Healthcare (Zydus) has launched Olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, under the brand name IBYRA in India. The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach.