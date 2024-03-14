Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 March 2024.
- March 14, 2024 10:09
Stock market updates today: Insider Trades
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Sudha Apparels bought 28,500 shares on March 11.
Nirlon: Promoter Kunal Virenchee Sagar sold 13.29 lakh shares, while Alfano Pte sold 9.23 lakh shares on March 12.
Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 20,000 shares on March 13.
Man Industries: Promoter Man Finance bought 35,225 shares between March 6 and 7.
Gokul Agro Resources Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 3.23 lakh shares between March 11 and 12.
Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar E-Trading LLP bought 3.02 lakh shares between March 6 and 12.
- March 14, 2024 10:08
Stock market updates today: Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals: Promoter Group Master Exchange and Finance created the pledge of 2 lakh shares on March 7.
- March 14, 2024 10:08
Stock market updates: DB Realty approved issue and allotment of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers, stock down on the NSE
DB Realty board has approved the issue and allotment of 3,56,66,675 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹258 per share to the floor price of ₹270.87 per share.
DB Realty stock trades at ₹224.95 on the NSE, down by 0.22%.
- March 14, 2024 10:02
Stock market updates today: Nifty smallcap 100 trades at 14,506.90, up by 1.48%, while Nifty midcap 100 trades at 46,373.20, up by 0.87%.
- March 14, 2024 10:01
Stock market updates today: Ashoka Buildcon in share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects and GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR, stock surges on NSE
Ashoka Buildcon Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects Limited (GIPL) and GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Limited (CORR) for the acquisition of 50% of the share capital of CORR (held by GIPL), for a consideration of ₹185 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon stock surges 3.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹151.15.
- March 14, 2024 09:58
Stock market updates today: Hindustan Aeronautics gets ₹8,073.17 crore Defence Ministry contracts for 34Dhruv choppers, shares rise on NSE
Hindustan Aeronautics said the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts for a combined value of ₹8,073.17 crore for acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk lllalong with Operational Role Equipment for Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs).
HAL shares rise by 2.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,109.80.
- March 14, 2024 09:53
Stock market updates today: CIDCO contract for Antony Lara Enviro Solutions
Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited has been awarded contract of processing of legacy waste through bio-remediation / bio-mining and re-development of existing Sanitary Landfill Cells at CIDCO’s MSW facility at Village Chal near Taloja, MIDC by CIDCO.
- March 14, 2024 09:49
Stock market updates today Reliance industries to acquire 13.01% equity stake of Viacom 18; stock inches up on NSE
Reliance industries to acquire 13.01% equity stake of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) held by Paramount Global through its two subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,286 crore. Reliance stock inches up by 0.32% on the NSE trading at ₹2,873.55.
- March 14, 2024 09:46
Stock market up[dates today: JSW Energy gets letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation for 700 MW ISTS connected Solar Capacity, shares rise on NSE
JSW Energy Limited has received letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for 700 MW ISTS connected Solar Capacity. Shares rise by 1.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹466.45.
- March 14, 2024 09:44
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers: Adani Enterprises (2.63%), Hindalco (1.68%), Adani Ports (1.54%), Coal India (1.43%), Hero Motocorp (1.17%)
Major losers: Bajaj Finance (-1.69%), Tata Steel (-1.60%), JSW Steel (-1.16%), TCS (-1.14%), LTIMindtree (-1.07%)
- March 14, 2024 09:39
Stock market updates: Nifty, Sensex trade marginally lower. Sensex trades at 72,644.10, lower by 117.79 or 0.16%, and Nifty 50 trades at 21,997.70, down by 338.00 or 1.51%.
- March 14, 2024 09:31
Stock market updates today: Godrej Properties acquires second land parcel in Hyderabad.
- March 14, 2024 09:29
Stock market updates today: Corporate updates
Cyient: Company signs a multi-year services agreement with Airbus for cabin & cargo engineering.
Sanofi: Company in exclusive distribution agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals for Sanofi’s Cardiovascular brands
Zydus Life sciences: Company introduces IBYRA for cancer patients in India
Dynamatic Technologies: Company inks pact with Deutsche Aircraft to manufacture rear fuselage for regional aircraft D328eco
PC Jewel: SBI accepts PC Jeweller’s one time settlement (OTS) proposal to settle the outstanding dues.
Power Mech Projects: Company incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary PMTS to design & develop technologies required for construction companies.
Dronacharya: Company awarded service order from Adani to provide DGCA certified drone pilot training
Indian Hume Pipe: Company gets order worth Rs 230 crore from Telangana Government for water supply & sewerage projects
RVNL/Salasar: RVNL and Salasar JV has received LoA, The total cost of project is Rs 173.0 crore
ITC: In a block deal Govt of Singapore bought 9.15 cr shares; ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 59 lakh shares
Azad Engineering: Company signed a $35 million with the steam power business of GE Vernova for the supply of high-complex rotating airfoils.
KEC International: Company has secured new orders of Rs 2,257 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution projects in India
Shriram Properties: Company has launched a new residential project under the ‘Codename Ultimate,’ with a project revenue potential of ₹350 crore.
Som Dist: Board Meeting to be held on 02 Apr 2024 to consider Stock split.
Dr Reddy: Company has received an order from GST Authority towards tax demand of Rs 3.06 crore.
Reliance Ind: Company to acquire 13.01% stake of Paramount entities in Viacom18 for ₹4,286 cr.
IIFL Finance: Company approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via issue of shares
Cholamandalam Investment: Company purchases land worth Rs 735 crore from DLF IT Offices Chennai admeasuring 4.67 acres.
BPCL: Company to establish CBG plants in Raipur Bhilai with an investment of Rs 100 cr each
Tata Motors: Company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to set-up vehicle manufacturing facility.
Balkrishna Industries: IT department conducting search at office premises, manufacturing units of company since March 11.
Adani Ent: AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site gets five-star grading from British Safety Council.
Vedanta: Company to appeal SEBI order directing company to pay Rs 77.6 crore to Cairn U.K. before the appropriate forum
L&TFH: Company will continue to offer range of financial products & services under brand name ‘L&T Finance’.
HAL: Defense Ministry approves acquisition of 34 New Dhruv Helicopters For Army, Indian Coast Guard worth Rs 8073 crore.
Federal Bank: Company stops issuance of new co-branded credit cards.
South Indian Bank: Bank is advised not to on-board fresh customers in co-branded credit cards until the bank fully complies with regulatory guidelines.
- March 14, 2024 09:20
Stock market updates today: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Benchmark indices fell heavily on Wednesday, with Nifty closing 338 points lower while Sensex closing 906 points lower. Among sectors, all major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but realty, metal, media and energy indices fell by more than 5 per cent each.
Technically, selling pressure intensified after the rejection of the 22200/73600 or 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) support level. After a long time, the index closed below the 20-day SMA and also formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart which is largely negative. We believe that the short-term structure of the market has turned bearish, which could push the market towards the 50-day SMA.
For day traders, 22200/73600 would act as the biggest hurdle for the market. Below that the market may slip to 21800-21600-21500/72300-71600-71300. On the other hand, any reversal from the support level could generate a quick pullback rally towards 22000/73000 towards 22100/73300. From a medium to long-term perspective, buying in select stocks is advised between 21800-21600 levels. Any move towards 22000 and 22100 should be used to reduce weak long positions.
Below 46800 levels, Bank-Nifty may fall to 46500-46200 levels, corresponding to 21800/21600 levels. Resistance will be at 47100 and 47300 levels.
- March 14, 2024 09:19
Stock market updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning following drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries. Another factor that boosted the price was the significant drop in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.15 am on Thursday, May Brent oil futures were at $84.23, up by 0.24 per cent, and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.89, up by 0.21 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6609 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6579, up by 0.46 per cent, and April futures were trading at ₹6580 against the previous close of ₹6557, up by 0.35 per cent.
- March 14, 2024 09:14
Stock market updates today: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) along with its Joint Ventures and international arms have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,445 crores
- March 14, 2024 09:12
Stock market updates today: Hindustan Construction Co Ltd _Right Issue_Ratio Revised & Record Date on Saturday
Issue Open - 26-March-24
Issue Close - 05-April-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 350 Crs (16.67 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 32.01 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 21 /-
Payment Terms: Rs. 21 /- (Full amount of Rs. 21 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 13 Rights Equity Share for every 118 shares held (Effectively 0.11 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 14 March 2024 (Today)
Ex-Right Trading date: 15 March 2024
Record Date: 16 March 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 26-March-2024 to 02-April-2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 02-April-2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Date of listing (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 1.09
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- March 14, 2024 09:11
Stock market updates today: Silver gains to $25.05
Silver prices rose, boosted by a weak dollar and safe-haven appeal amid geopolitical tensions. Despite data showing somewhat higher-than-expected consumer inflation, there is still hope that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in June. Both the Fed and the ECB are projected to begin relaxing monetary policy in June, while the Bank of England is likely to decrease interest rates for the first time in August. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan is likely to begin hiking borrowing costs shortly.
Focus now shifts to U.S. retail sales, the producer price index, and the weekly initial jobless claims print, due on Thursday, which will provide further updates on the status of the U.S. economy.
- March 14, 2024 09:10
Stock market updates today: Gold jumps to $2174
Gold prices moved higher after investors digested hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation statistics and continued to expect a Federal Reserve interest rate drop in June. Consumer prices in the United States climbed substantially in February, exceeding estimates, reflecting inflationary pressures. However, Fed policymakers are still expected to begin rate reduction in June. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders now anticipate a 65% chance of a June rate cut, somewhat lower than the 72% seen before to the data.
Focus now shifts to U.S. retail sales, the producer price index, and the weekly initial jobless claims print, due on Thursday, which will provide further updates on the status of the U.S. economy.
- March 14, 2024 09:09
Stock market updates today: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
Despite intensifying US CPI data, investor sentiment aligns more with fragile labor market figures. The pace of the USD for the rest of the week will be dictated by US Retail Sales and Weekly Jobless Claims figures, with 82.70 acting as support and 82.95 as resistance for USDINR. After a significant rebound on Tuesday, US stocks showed a relatively lackluster performance on Wednesday, closing mixed after spending most of the day fluctuating around the unchanged line. Asian markets exhibited mixed trading in early Thursday with the Nikkei index down 0.5% and Kospi gaining 0.4%. Oil prices surged about 3% to a four-month high on Wednesday due to a surprise withdrawal in US crude inventories, a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. gasoline stocks, and potential supply disruptions following Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. Gold prices rose on Wednesday driven by a weaker dollar, amid investor expectations of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve despite high US inflation, and escalating geopolitical tensions bolstering bullion’s safe-haven demand. On the domestic front, Reliance Industries agreed to acquire Paramount Global’s entire 13.01% stake in local entertainment network Viacom 18 Media for approximately $517 million (Rs. 42.86 billion). Additionally, the market regulator is anticipated to propose measures to ease business for FPIs, AIFs, and portfolio managers, including implementing optional T+0 settlement, at its upcoming Board meeting. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open negatively on March 14, reflecting weak trends in the GIFT Nifty, indicating a subdued start for the broader index.
The D-Street saw a broad-based plunge, with smallcap and midcap taking the deepest cut intraday. With this, the benchmark index broke down from a rising wedge pattern on a relatively stronger volume, indicating further bearish implications within the intermediate trend. The drawdown showed resilience to the 50DMA, acting as immediate support near 21889. The overall market breadth remained highly discouraging, as only 114 NSE-listed stocks closed in the green, warranting a further cautious approach.
- March 14, 2024 09:08
Stock market updates today: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
The recent decline in Nifty below the psychological 22000 mark has raised concerns among investors, especially after SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s remarks on stretched valuations of small- and mid-cap stocks. Attention now turns to the NSE Small-cap index and the Nifty’s support levels. Meanwhile, the commodities market sees a surge in WTI Crude and copper prices. Investors await the US PPI data and the upcoming FOMC meeting. Trading strategy suggests buying Nifty between 21800-21850 with targets at 22200/22530 and Bank Nifty between 46500-46600 with targets at 47500/47800.
- March 14, 2024 09:07
Stock market updates today: Morning Outlook Quote: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. (March 14)
Indian markets could open flat, in line with muted Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Mar 13
U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as investors digested gains from the previous session that had propelled the S&P 500 to its 17th record high of the year. Equities struggled to gain traction after a rally that has defied every doomsday scenario on Wall Street. Investors braced for US producer price data on Thursday and further clues on inflation ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. In the latest Summary of Economic Projections, released in December, the median estimate of FOMC members was for three cuts totaling 75 basis points by the end of 2024. The Fed’s updated interest-rate projections are set to be released next Wednesday. Asian equities traded within tight ranges after a drop in technology stocks led to small declines in US shares.
Nifty ended sharply lower on March 13 with Nifty below 22,000 amid broad based selling across sectors. At close, Nifty was down 1.51% or 338 points at 21997.7.Nifty witnessed massive sell-off as investors/traders rushed to take whatever profits were left on table to offset the losses on their recent trades. Nifty made a long-range bear candle on March 13. 21750-21860 band will now be crucial to be protected in case the uptrend in the Nifty has to continue. On rises, 22400-22460 could now be tough to breach in the near term.
- March 14, 2024 09:06
Stock market updates today: Market morning inputs by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:
Benchmark indices fell heavily on Wednesday, with Nifty closing 338 points lower while Sensex closing 906 points lower. Among sectors, all major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but realty, metal, media and energy indices fell by more than 5 per cent each.
Technically, selling pressure intensified after the rejection of the 22200/73600 or 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) support level. After a long time, the index closed below the 20-day SMA and also formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart which is largely negative. We believe that the short-term structure of the market has turned bearish, which could push the market towards the 50-day SMA.
For day traders, 22200/73600 would act as the biggest hurdle for the market. Below that the market may slip to 21800-21600-21500/72300-71600-71300. On the other hand, any reversal from the support level could generate a quick pullback rally towards 22000/73000 towards 22100/73300. From a medium to long-term perspective, buying in select stocks is advised between 21800-21600 levels. Any move towards 22000 and 22100 should be used to reduce weak long positions.
Below 46800 levels, Bank-Nifty may fall to 46500-46200 levels, corresponding to 21800/21600 levels. Resistance will be at 47100 and 47300 levels.
- March 14, 2024 08:53
Stock market updates today: Mutual Funds: What’s in, what’s out?
Top #stocks Domestic Mutual Funds bought and sold in February 2024. 🧵
1⃣Largecap Buys
🔸#AdaniGreen Energy Ltd.
🔸#IndianOil Corporation Ltd.
🔸#Vedanta Ltd.
🔸#UnionBank of India
🔸#HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
2⃣Largecap Sells
🔸Punjab National Bank (#PNB)
🔸Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (#IRFC)
🔸#DLF Ltd.
🔸#CanaraBank
🔸#TataPower Company Ltd.
3⃣Midcap Buys
🔸#Patanjali Foods Ltd.
🔸#KalyanJewellers India Ltd.
🔸#Devyani International Ltd.
🔸#IndusTowers ltd.
🔸#AdityaBirla Capital Ltd.
4⃣Midcap Sells
🔸#SJVN Ltd.
🔸Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (#IREDA)
🔸#BandhanBank Ltd.
🔸#AshokLeyland Ltd.
🔸#TataTechnologies Ltd.
5⃣Smallcap Buys
🔸#Wockhardt Ltd.
🔸#SwanEnergy Ltd.
🔸#Whi…
- March 14, 2024 08:48
Stock market updates today: Domestic shares set to open flat; small-, mid-caps in focus ahead of stress test results
Domestic shares are set to open little changed on Thursday, following profit-booking in the previous session, with focus on small- and mid-cap stocks ahead of the stress test results of mutual funds in those segments.
- March 14, 2024 08:20
Stock market updates today: Benchmark indices down sharply on Wednesday
[8:10 am, 14/03/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Benchmark indices fell heavily on Wednesday, with Nifty closing 338 points lower while Sensex closing 906 points lower. Among sectors, all major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but realty, metal, media and energy indices fell by more than 5 per cent each.
Technically, selling pressure intensified after the rejection of the 22200/73600 or 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) support level. After a long time, the index closed below the 20-day SMA and also formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart which is largely negative. We believe that the short-term structure of the market has turned bearish, which could push the market towards the 50-day SMA.
For day traders, 22200/73600 would act as the biggest hurdle for the market. Below that the market may slip to 21800-21600-21500/72300-71600-71300. On the other hand, any reversal from the support level could generate a quick pullback rally towards 22000/73000 towards 22100/73300. From a medium to long-term perspective, buying in select stocks is advised between 21800-21600 levels. Any move towards 22000 and 22100 should be used to reduce weak long positions.
Below 46800 levels, Bank-Nifty may fall to 46500-46200 levels, corresponding to 21800/21600 levels. Resistance will be at 47100 and 47300 levels.
[8:16 am, 14/03/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Very Good Morning!!!
US Markets in detail...Indian & Asian Markets Opening Preview
GIFTNifty: 22,058 (-38) (-0.17%)
Today:
Listing of Equity Shares of Gopal Snacks Limited
124604370 Equity Shares Of Rs.1/- each fully paid up @ 401/-\u0009
Last heard: (-25), IPO px: 401, Est Listing 376 (-6%)… Listing 14/3/24
Listing of Equity Shares of Shree Karni Fabcom Limited (SME IPO)
7072000 equity shares @ 227/-…Lot : 600 shares
Last heard: 30 IPO px: 227, Est Listing 257 (13%) …. Listing 14/3/24
Listing of Equity Shares of KOURA FINE DIAMOND JEWELRY LIMITED
3601500 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up @ 55/- …Market Lot: 2000
Last heard: 60, IPO px: 55, Est Listing 115 (+109%)… Listing 14/3/24
Listing of New Securities of Shankara Building Products Limited
14,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.740/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
Listing of Securities Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
19,072 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.986.20 to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants .
Listing of New Securities of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Limited
1,55,25,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.39/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis .
Listing of new securities of Jyoti Structures Ltd
1,34,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each issued at a premium of Rs.11.20/- to non-promoters on a preferential basis.
Listing of New Securities of Prime Fresh Limited
11,22,819 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 210.16/- issued to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.
Listing of Securities Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
6,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.393 to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants
IPO’s with gmp’s
Krystal Integrated: 14/3-18/3…Issue Size: 300.13 cr
Last heard: 35, IPO px: 715, Est Listing 750 (+5%)… Listing 21/3/24
Popular Vehicles: 12/3-14/3…Issue Size: 601.55 cr
Last heard: 0, IPO px: 295, Est Listing 295 (%)… Listing 19/3/24
Gopal Snacks: 6/3-11/3…Issue Size: 650 cr
Last heard: (-25), IPO px: 401, Est Listing 376 (-6%)… Listing 14/3/24
Koura Fine Diamond BSE SME : 6/3-11/3…Issue Size: 5.5 cr
Last heard: 60, IPO px: 55, Est Listing 115 (+109%)… Listing 14/3/24
Pune E-Stock Broking BSE SME: 07/03-12/3…Issue Size: 38.23 cr
Last heard: 95, IPO px: 83, Est Listing 178 (+114%)… Listing 15/3/24
Pratham EPC Projects SME: 11/3-13/3…Issue Size: 36 cr
Last heard: 70, IPO px: 75, Est Listing 145 (93%) …. Listing 18/3/24
Shree Karni Fabcom NSE SME: 7/3-12/3…Issue Size: 42.49 cr
Last heard: 30 IPO px: 227, Est Listing 257 (13%) …. Listing 14/3/24
Signoria Creation NSE SME: 12/3-14/3…Issue Size: 9.28 cr
Last heard: 25, IPO px: 65, Est Listing 90 (38%) …. Listing 19/3/24
AVP Infra NSE SME: 13/3-15/3…Issue Size: 52.34 cr
Last heard: 20, IPO px: 75, Est Listing 95 (27%) …. Listing 20/3/24
Enfuse Solutions NSE SME: 15/3-19/3…Issue Size: 22.44 cr
Last heard: 60, IPO px: 96, Est Listing 156 (65%) …. Listing 22/3/24
KPI Green BSE SME: 15/3-19/3… …Issue Size: 189.5 cr
Last heard: 30, IPO px: 144, Est Listing 174 (21%) …. Listing 22/3/24
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs. (13th Mar)
FIIs -4,595 (33,224 – 37,819)
DIIs +9,094 (20,268 – 11,174)
Sensex: 72,762 (-906) (-1.23%)
Nifty: 21,998 (-338) (-1.51%)
BankNifty: 46,981 (-301) (-0.64%)
NiftyIT: 36,946 (-278) (-0.75%)
MIDCAP 100 : 45,971 (-2,115) (-4.40%)
NSE Auto: 20,338 (-594) (-2.84%)
NSE FMCG: 53,664: +28: +0.05%
Dow: 39,043: +38: +0.10%
S&P: 5,165 (-10) (-0.19%)
Nas: 16,178\u0009 (-88) (-0.54%)
Brazil: 128,006: +338: +0.26%
Ftse: 7,772: +24: +0.31%
Dax: 17,961 (-4) (-0.02%
Cac: 8,138: +50: +0.62%
MOEX: 3,321 (-12) (-0.36%)
WTI Oil: $79.72: +2.78%
Brnt: $83.92: +2.44%
Natural Gas: 1.66 (-3.27%)
Gold: $2180: +15: +0.68%
Gold 22 Carat/g: 6,035 (-39) (-0.64%)
Silver: $25.16: +3.12%
Copper: $406: +13: +3.26%
Cotton: $94.9 (-0.35%)
Copper (LME): $8,657: +4: +0.05%
Alluminum (LME): $2,265: +6: +0.27%
Zinc (LME): $2,561 (-6) (-0.23%)
Tin (LME): $27,520 (-114) (-0.41%)
Eur-$: 1.0950: +0.02%
GBP-$: 1.2799: +0.02%
Jpy-$: 147.66 (-0.07%)
Re: 82.86: +0.1%
USD-RUB: 91.35 (-0.43%)
US10yr: 4.19%: +4 bps
GIND10YR: 7.039: +0.19%
$ Index: 102.788 (-0.16%)
Vix: 13.75 (-0.65%)
India Vix: 14.73: +5.79%
BalticDry: 2,315 (-62) (-2.61%)
ADR/GDR
Cogni (-0.09%)
Infy (-0.10%)
Wi (-2.59%)
IciciBk (-0.31%)
HdfcBk (-0.02%)
DrRdy (-1.32%)
TatSt (-6.06%)
Axis (-2.55%)
SBI (-2.07%)
RIGD (-3.74%)
INDA (-2.41%) (IShares MSCI INDIA ETF)
INDY (-1.71%) (IShares MSCI INDIA 50 ETF)
EPI (-3.39%) (Wisdom Tree India Earning)
PIN (-2.24%) (Invesco India Exchange Traded Fund Trust)
Trade setup for Today in India:
1. Market Outlook:
- The bears are expected to maintain control over Dalal Street in the coming sessions due to nervousness across large-, mid-, and small-caps.
- If the Nifty 50 breaks below the key level of 21,860, it may target support levels at 21,700-21,500. However, a rebound could face resistance at 22,200-22,300.
2. Technical Analysis:
- The Nifty 50 has experienced a breakdown from a rising channel on the daily chart, indicating the potential beginning of a downtrend.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a period of 14 shows a bearish crossover and has dropped below the 50 mark, suggesting susceptibility to selling pressure.
- Support levels are positioned at 21,800 and 21,700, while resistance is anticipated around 22,250.
3. Bank Nifty Outlook:
- The Bank Nifty closed below the 47,000 mark and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with lower highs and lower lows for three consecutive days.
- Resistance is seen at 47,500, while breaching the 20-day moving average (20DMA) may lead to further selling pressure towards the 46,000-45,500 range.
- Support levels are at 46,858, 46,710, and 46,471, while resistance levels are at 47,337, 47,485, and 47,724.
4. Options Data:
- Call open interest is highest at the 22,500 strike, followed by 22,400 and 22,300 strikes, indicating potential resistance levels.
- Put open interest is highest at the 21,700 strike, followed by 21,500 and 21,800 strikes, suggesting key support levels.
- Meaningful Call writing is seen at the 22,300 and 22,400 strikes, while Put writing is observed at the 21,700, 21,600, and 21,500 strikes.
5. Market Participation:
- Stocks with high delivery percentage include ITC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JK Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Hindustan Unilever.
- Long build-up is observed in ITC and Cipla, while long unwinding is seen in 78 stocks and short build-up in 102 stocks.
- Short covering is observed in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Abbott India.
6. PCR and F&O Ban List:
- The Nifty Put Call ratio (PCR) fell sharply to 0.65, indicating a bearish market trend ahead.
- RBL Bank has been added to the F&O ban list for March 14, while Mahanagar Gas has been removed. Other securities remain on the ban list.
Stocks in the news:
1. Gopal Snacks: The company is set to debut on the BSE and NSE on March 14 with a final issue price of Rs 401 per share.
2. Tata Motors: Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a vehicle manufacturing facility in the state.
3. Indian Hume Pipe: The joint venture between Indian Hume Pipe, AMR India (AMRIL), and Shoda Constructions (SCPL) has secured a work order worth Rs 1,137.77 crore for water supply and sewerage projects under AMRUT 2.0 in Telangana. Indian Hume Pipe’s share in the order is 20%, equivalent to Rs 227.55 crore.
4. Federal Bank: Has ceased the issuance of new co-branded credit cards and is rectifying deficient areas. The bank will resume new issuance after seeking regulatory clearance.
5. Cyient: Signed a multi-year services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.
6. IIFL Finance: Received approval from the board of directors to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issue of equity shares to existing eligible shareholders and Rs 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
7. KEC International: Secured new orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across various businesses, including transmission & distribution projects in India and the Americas, as well as the first international order for a pipeline laying project.
A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.
1. Consolidation in World Stocks:
- Wednesday saw a day of consolidation and narrow range-trading across world stocks, leaving Asian markets without a clear direction on Thursday.
2. Bank of Japan Policy Meeting:
- Investors are gearing up for next week’s potentially seismic Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting.
- Momentum is building toward the BOJ raising interest rates next Wednesday, which would end eight years of negative interest rate policy and mark the first rate hike in 14 years.
- Toyota Motor’s agreement to give factory workers their biggest pay increase in 25 years heightens expectations for bumper pay raises across the country, providing support for the BOJ to move.
3. Japanese Economic Developments:
- Japanese stocks fell slightly on Wednesday, continuing a trend of profit-taking from last week’s record high. Traders may also be bracing for a BOJ move.
- Progress was made in a tripartite meeting on Wednesday to push for wage hikes across Japan, indicating support for sustainable wage growth.
4. U.S.-China Relations:
- U.S.-China relations faced further tension as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill giving TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, about six months to divest its U.S. assets or face a ban.
- This is part of a series of moves in Washington to address U.S. national security concerns about China across various sectors.
5. Other Economic Data in Asia:
- Indian wholesale price inflation data is scheduled for release, following marginally hotter-than-expected consumer inflation figures and disappointing industrial production data.
- Investors in Asia also await retail sales data from Indonesia, and industrial production and producer prices from Hong Kong.
Here are key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday:
- India wholesale price inflation (February)
- Indonesia retail sales (February)
- Hong Kong producer price inflation (February)
Overall, the Asian markets are influenced by a mix of domestic economic developments, geopolitical tensions, and anticipation of central bank policy decisions, particularly regarding the Bank of Japan’s potential interest rate hike.
US Futures
- U.S. stock futures edged higher on Wednesday night.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 20 points, S&P 500 futures increased, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up by 0.1%.
- Robinhood’s stock surged by 8% after reporting a 16% increase in assets under custody.
- Fisker’s stock tumbled 46% following reports of hiring restructuring advisors for potential bankruptcy.
- February’s producer price index (PPI) report is awaited, with economists expecting growth of 0.3%.
- This PPI report precedes the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting.
- The technology sector experienced a sell-off, with only two of seven major stocks ending higher.
- Concerns surround Apple and Tesla’s performance due to weakened sales in China and lack of AI incentives.
- A bill passed by the House, potentially leading to a TikTok ban, raises broader tech sector concerns.
- Weekly jobless claims report and retail sales data are due before Thursday’s opening bell.
US Markets
1. Market Performance on Wednesday:
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed up by 0.1%. It had risen by almost 200 points to a session high of 39,201.94 earlier in the day.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower as investors took profits in chipmaker stocks.
- Semiconductor index (SOX) eased 2.5% after recent strong gains, with Nvidia falling 1.1%.
- Intel shares fell 4.4% following news that the Pentagon had pulled out of a plan to spend up to $2.5 billion on a chip grant to the company.
- Dollar Tree slumped 14.2% after announcing store closures and reporting a net loss in the previous quarter.
- McDonald’s shares fell 3.9% after its CFO mentioned a potential sequential decline in international sales for the current quarter.
- Oil rallied after U.S. stockpiles declined for the first time in seven weeks and a Ukrainian drone struck one of Russia’s biggest refineries. U.S. crude inventories shrank 1.54 million barrels last week. While the decline was less than the 5.5 million-barrel drop projected by an industry group, markets still interpreted the report as bullish as it was the first drawdown in almost two months.
- Treasuries stabilized after an auction of 30-year bonds drew strong demand, in marked contrast to Tuesday’s sale of 10-year notes. Bitcoin hit $73,000.
- Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.12 billion shares, compared with the 12 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
2. Market Sentiment and Factors Driving Movement:
- Investors are booking profits in tech stocks after recent outperformance, but sentiment on AI/data centers remains bullish.
- The market continues to anticipate Nvidia’s global GTC developer conference on AI from March 18-21 for potential announcements.
- Traders are awaiting readings on inflation and retail sales for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.
- Despite the recent rally, skepticism has grown among investors.
- There’s a focus on upcoming economic data, including producer price index (PPI) data and retail sales figures.
3. Economic Data and Fed Policy Expectations:
- February U.S. producer price data is due on Thursday, offering further insight into the inflation picture.
- Tuesday’s consumer price data, though slightly hotter than expected, did not dampen hopes of future rate cuts.
- The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (dot plot) next Wednesday will be closely watched for signals on interest rate changes.
- Inflation data will influence market expectations regarding the timing of any potential interest rate adjustments.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting, but traders see a 65% chance of a rate cut in June.
- The Fed’s dot plot release next Wednesday will provide insight into rate expectations for the rest of the year.
- The current set-up reflects the drivers that have powered stocks higher this year: solid growth, prospects for Fed rate cuts and artificial-intelligence enthusiasm. While the fundamentals are positive, they still don’t justify current valuations — making the market vulnerable to a negative surprise.
- Testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week about rate cuts remaining on the table for 2024, as well as remarks from other Fed officials over the past month, suggest “a lot of consistency” among policy makers on when they will start lowering interest rates.
- In the latest Summary of Economic --Projections, released in December, the median estimate of FOMC members was for three cuts totaling 75 basis points by the end of 2024. The Fed’s updated interest-rate projections are set to be released next Wednesday.
Overall, while the market has seen significant gains recently, there’s a cautious outlook as investors monitor economic indicators and await further guidance from the Federal Reserve.
1. European Markets:
- European markets closed higher following a mixed trading session.
- Investors were digesting the latest U.S. inflation report and U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) figures.
2. U.K. Economic Data:
- U.K. economic data showed a return to moderate growth in January.
- Services output grew by 0.2%, contributing to the overall gains.
- There was also a bounce in construction output, which further supported the positive sentiment in the market.
Overall, the European markets experienced a day of mixed trading, with investors closely monitoring economic data releases and adjusting their positions accordingly.
Companies in Focus
1. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR):
- DLTR shares ended 14.2% lower after missing fiscal fourth-quarter profit expectations and providing a downbeat outlook.
- The company plans to close approximately 1,000 Family Dollar stores as part of its efforts to improve profitability amid various challenges.
2. Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc. (WOOF):
- WOOF stock finished down over 1% after reporting another quarterly loss, despite better-than-expected sales for its fiscal fourth quarter. Petco operates pet-care centers and mobile veterinary clinics.
3. Tesla Inc. (TSLA):
- TSLA shares closed 4.5% lower following a downgrade from Wells Fargo to the equivalent of sell from hold.
- Wells Fargo also lowered its price target significantly, citing a drop of almost 38% to $125 a share.
4. Intel Corp.:
- The Pentagon withdrew from a plan to spend up to $2.5 billion on a chip grant to Intel Corp., shifting the responsibility to another federal agency, the Commerce Department.
5. Eli Lilly & Co.:
- Eli Lilly is partnering with Amazon.com Inc. to expand its business of selling weight-loss drugs directly to patients.
6. Adidas AG:
- Adidas is maintaining its underwhelming earnings forecast for the year due to high inventories of unsold sneakers and apparel in North America, disappointing investors who were expecting an improved outlook.
7. BP Plc and United Arab Emirates’ state oil firm:
- BP and the UAE’s state oil firm suspended a $2 billion bid to buy a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which is disrupting politics across the region.
Key events this week:
•US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday
•China property prices, Friday
•Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday
•Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday
•US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday
Currencies
•The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
•The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0948
•The British pound was little changed at $1.2797
•The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.83 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
•Bitcoin rose 3.3% to $73,381.38
•Ether rose 1.3% to $4,003.15
Bonds
•The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.19%
•Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.37%
•Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.02%
Commodities
•West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $79.73 a barrel
•Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,173.03 an ounce
- March 14, 2024 08:19
Stock market updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 15 March 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 361.65
M. K. Proteins Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 39.1
- March 14, 2024 08:15
Stock market updates today: Stock Split Dates
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 7055.1
Ex - Stock Split 15 March 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- March 14, 2024 08:14
Stock market updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 15 March 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Autoriders International Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 34.79
IIFL Securities Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 115.9
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 465.75
ISMT Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 85.04
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 528.1
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1487.95
- March 14, 2024 08:14
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 14-March-2024
• ABFRL
• HINDCOPPER
• MANAPPURAM
• NALCO
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 14, 2024 08:13
Stock market updates today: Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head – Research, Acuité Ratings & Research. on inflation
Says Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head – Research, Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd, “CPI inflation for Feb-24 remained at the same level as in Jan-24 at 5.1%, largely in line with our expectations. While RBI has estimated the headline print to be at 5.0% in the current quarter, it is likely to be a tad higher at 5.1%-5.2%. The stickiness at the headline level has been largely due to persistent pressures in food inflation.
Interestingly, the mild sequential uptick in the index has been largely contributed by the meat and the fish category where inflation hit 5.2% vs 1.2% in the previous month. Cereal inflation also continued to be high at 7.6% with a sequential rise from Jan-24. However, there has been a sequential contraction in vegetables and pulses although the annualized inflation in these categories still remain very high at 30.2% and 18.9%, respectively. Going ahead into the summer months, hotter weather conditions can raise the upward risks for food inflation.
- March 14, 2024 08:12
Stock market updates today: Building Materials
Persistent near-term challenges ahead
SECTOR UPDATE
Emkay Global Research
We recently conducted channel checks to assess the impact of implementation of BIS norms (w.e.f. 11-Feb-2024) and the ongoing demand trends. KTAs from our checks: i) Due to ambiguity surrounding implementation of BIS norms, numerous importers have opted to reduce their MDF order placements since the past few days. ii) Sector players have been aggressively pushing MDF volumes in the domestic market, via introducing new incentives (ranging over 5-6%) to gain market share; this action may hit their EBITDA margin (by at least 250-300bps) sequentially in Q4FY24. iii) Timber prices have firmed up ~40% YoY in the South and 10% in the North, in Q4FY24. MDF is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the wood-panel category, and is likely to clock above 15% CAGR over FY24-28E. Besides, potential easing of timber prices with increased plantations would aid margin growth, especially from FY26E. However, any delay in implementation of the BIS norms or/and fight for market-share gain by players may pose near-term challenges and a downside risk to consensus/our estimates.
- March 14, 2024 08:11
Stock market updates today: CAMS: Macros in favor of the non-MF business
(CAMS IN, Mkt Cap USD1.6b, CMP INR2745, TP INR3450, 26% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal FInancial
- CAMS derives ~12% of its revenue from the non-MF segments, such as AIF/PMS RTA, CAMSPay, Think360, CAMS KRA, and CAMSRep. However, these businesses are set to register higher-than-MF segment growth over the next couple of years.
- AIF/PMS RTA: Over the past couple of years, affluent investors have been increasing their allocations to AIF/PMS products. Resultantly, non-EPFO PMS AUM/AIF funds registered a 22%/20% CAGR over the period. CAMS commands ~50% market share among funds utilizing RTA services. Demand for RTA services from these funds is expected to grow at a robust pace, propelled by: 1) increasing adoption of RTA services by existing funds, and 2) a spike in launches.
- CAMSPay: The share of digital transactions has been increasing for AMCs and this could result in a healthy CAGR for CAMSPay, which is a key player in this segment. Additionally, it plans to expand the use cases to other financial segments.
- Think360: A data analytics and AI/ML tool development subsidiary, Think360, is slated to expand its presence in its existing domain, as lenders continue to adopt technology across the ecosystem. Further, these tools can be expanded into CAMS’s existing business domain, helping clients (AMCs) make better business decisions.
- Account Aggregator (AA) & NPS: The AA business, while still at a nascent stage, is witnessing an exponential growth in account linkages (over 10x jump in a year), FIP/FIU registrations, and number of fetches. For CRA (NPS), the increasing subscriber base and rising adoption of the scheme – as a tax saving instrument – will continue to be the driving force.
- There is a sustained focus on expanding the Non-MF businesses with an aim to increase their share to 20% going ahead. Currently, we have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,450 (based on 32x FY26 earnings).
- March 14, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates today: AU SMALL FINANCE BANK: Building a strong foundation for sustainable growth
(AUBANK IN, Mkt Cap USD4.7b, CMP INR577, TP INR720, 26% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- AUBANK has historically delivered healthy RoAs; however, this has seen compression over FY24, primarily due to a decline in margins and an uptick in credit costs. The merger with Fincare SFB will enable AUBANK to achieve sustainable growth, while stronger return ratios for Fincare will boost profitability in the coming years, particularly as operating leverage improves.
- Post-merger, the AUBANK will also gain presence in high-yielding MFI and Gold loan segments, while its positioning in SBL and the Housing vertical will be strengthened. Moreover, Fincare’s robust presence in southern India complements AUBANK’s stronger presence in the North, thus helping AUBANK significantly expand its geographical foothold.
- While the merger is BV and RoA accretive, aided by stronger return ratios in MFI, Gold, and SBL loan portfolios, the intense competition for liabilities and integration costs will largely offset any near-term benefit. However, we estimate RoA to gradually improve to 1.7% by FY26E as the bank benefits from operating synergies, while moderation in funding costs also enables an improvement in margins.
- Furthermore, as Fincare is a rural-focused SFB with 85% of its advances meeting the PSL criteria, the merger will enable AUBANK to fulfill its PSL target without compromising on growth.
- We believe that the bank’s execution capability will play an important role in maintaining robust growth, asset quality while delivering healthy RoA to its stakeholders. We are optimistic about smooth execution, given the management’s execution prowess and track record over the past couple of decades. We reiterate Buy on the stock with a TP of INR720 (2.7x FY26E BV)
- March 14, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates today: Balkrishna Industrie
The Income Tax department is conducting search at office premises and manufacturing units since March 11. The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and providing all necessary information and support.
- March 14, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today (March 14, 2024)
Among the stocks that will see action today are Reliance Industries, DLF, Cholamandalam Inv, PC Jeweller, SBI, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors, JSW Infra, IIFL Finance, Shree Cement, KEC International, Azad Engineering, WS Industries, Patanjali Foods,
- March 14, 2024 07:18
Stock market updates today: Auto Stocks in focus
The central government has announced a new scheme to promote the adoption of electric mobility in India, ahead of the expiration of a previous scheme that’s lasted for five years.
The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 has an outlay of Rs 500 crore over four months for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
- March 14, 2024 07:17
Stock market updates today: L&T Finance Holdings clarification on business
It has come to notice that a section of the media has published an erroneous news report stating that, “L&T Finance has exited the market after a decision taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)”. We would like to clarify that L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) continues to offer a range of financial products and services under the brand name “L&T Finance” and the circular issued by RBI has been misrepresented by a section of the media.
- March 14, 2024 07:11
Stock market updates today: Listing of Gopal Snacks Limited on 14 March, 2024
Symbol: GOPAL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544140
ISIN: INE0L9R01028
Face Value: Rs 1/-
Issued Price: Rs 401/- per share
- March 14, 2024 07:10
Stock market updates today: Vedanta to appeal against SEBI order levying ₹78 crore penalty
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has decided to contest the SEBI order of levying a penalty of ₹78 crore on delayed dividend payments to Cairn UK Holdings (now Capricorn UK Holdings) Ltd (CUHL).
- March 14, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates today: 1,100 stocks hit lower circuit as indices slip on profit booking, rate cut uncertainty
As many as 1,100 stocks hit the lower circuit on Wednesday as the benchmark indices slid more than a per cent, after an uptick in US inflation raised uncertainty on the Federal Reserve’s plans for rate cuts.
- March 14, 2024 07:08
Stock market updates today: Panic selling shaves off ₹1.13-lakh crore of Adani group’s m-cap
Ten Adani group stocks shaved off ₹1.13-lakh crore of investors’ wealth, driven by panic-selling on concerns over the group making the highest contribution to political parties through electoral bonds.
- March 14, 2024 07:06
Stock market updates today: Cholamandalam acquires plot from DLF in Chennai for ₹735 crore
Murugappa Group’s NBFC Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company bought about 5 acres of land in Guindy, Chennai, from DLF on Wednesday at a cost of ₹735 crore. The transaction is reported to be one of the largest deals in recent months.
- March 14, 2024 07:05
Stock market updates today: BAT sells 3.5% stake in ITC for £1.5 billion
British tobacco company BAT sold 43.69 crore shares or 3.5 per cent stake in its Indian associate ITC Ltd today through block trades to institutional investors for ₹16,690 crore (1.5 billion pounds).
- March 14, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: Bajaj Auto buyback offer oversubscribed 6.89 times
Bajaj Auto’s ₹4,000-crore buyback offer received a strong response from investors. The offer was oversubscribed 6.89 times according to the data available at BSE. The buyback that opened on March 6 closed on Wednesday.
- March 14, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates today: RBI imposes ₹1.40 cr monetary penalty on Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.40 crore on Bank of India (BoI) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’, ‘Customer Service in Banks’, ‘Interest Rate on Advances’, among others.
- March 14, 2024 07:00
Stocl market updates today: Cognizant named as America’s Major League Cricket title partner
Cognizant Technology Solutions, the US-based software company with a large presence in India, is expanding its sports sponsorship portfolio by becoming the first ever title sponsor of America’s Major League Cricket (MLC)—a professional cricket championship.
- March 14, 2024 06:59
Stock market updates today: RBI bars Federal Bank, South Indian Bank from issuing co-branded credit cards
Reserve Bank of India has issued notices to Federal Bank and South Indian Bank to stop issuing new co-branded cards, the lenders notified the exchanges on Wednesday.
- March 14, 2024 06:58
Stock market updates today: Emcure to distribute Sanofi India’s cardiovascular brands
Sanofi India has entered into an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals, involving the former’s cardiovascular products in India.
- March 14, 2024 06:57
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: Eicher Motors
- March 14, 2024 06:55
Stock market updates: Anita Sudhir Pai and Neeta Mukerji join Fino Payments Bank as Independent Directors
Fino Payments Bank has appointed financial industry veterans Anita Sudhir Pai and Neeta Mukerji as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Directors on its board.
- March 14, 2024 06:52
Stock market updates today: Cyient ties up with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering services
Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.
- March 14, 2024 06:48
Stock market updates today: Stock to sell today: Eicher Motors (₹3,736.6)
Eicher Motors’ stock has been exhibiting a bearish bias since the beginning of this year. After declining in January, it was largely oscillating in a broad range since February.
- March 14, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:27 PM Wednesday 13 March 2024
Allcargo: Ravi Jakhar, Director
Will Continue To Gain Market Share Above Industry Average: Allcargo Logistics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdB7cuiGph0
Metropolis: Ameera Shah, MD
Core Diagnostics Business Has Outpaced The Industry As Of 9MFY24: Metropolis Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OwbQlYfQ7c
Titagarh Rail: Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Orders For New Vande Bharat Trains Will Be Announced Post Elections: Titagarh Rail Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htq3AYFkSgk
V-Mart Retail: Lalit Agarwal, CMD
Target High Single-Digit Same-Store-Sales Growth & Double-Digit Revenue Growth In FY25: V-MART
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AhTUjrg1xc
Advanced Enzyme: Mukund Kabra, Wholetime Director
There Will Be Hit Of ?15 Cr On The P&L In Q4 Due to Order Against Adv Supp Tech: Advanced Enzymes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQK1TWG9Fi4
Anand Milk Unio: Jayan Mehta, MD
Decoding Urban Vs Rural Demand Trends & More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6LG7arau7I
Bharat Highways: Amit Kumar Singh, CEO
Bharat Highways InvIT Launches IPO; Lists at 1% Premium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzuQt2YcxQI
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
Expect To Maintain Growth & Operating Leverage: Ugro Capital
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikUPjVP9B2Y
Entero Health: CV Ram, Group Chief Financial Officer
Entero Healthcare: After Healthy Q3, What Are The Expansion Plans?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ7kWCox0IM
IRB Infra: Anil Yadav, CFO Director
Vadodara Final Hearing Has Concluded And We Are Expecting Award In Near Future: IRB Infra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxcs67OK96s
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- March 14, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 14.03.2024
Dollar General Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
KE Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Futu Holdings Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Adobe Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Metal
- March 14, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 14.03.2024
12.00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 0.25% versus Previous: 0.27%)
18.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18.00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -0.8%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 218k versus Previous: 217k)
- March 14, 2024 06:44
Stock market updates today: With marketing code, pharma sector gets clear goal post
An updated ethical code defining the fine line between doctors and drugmakers is finding broad acceptance, in both communities.
- March 14, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates today: Tata Motors signs pact with TN government to invest ₹9,000 crore in a manufacturing project
Tata Motors, India’s leading automaker, has announced a major manufacturing investment in Tamil Nadu. The Mumbai-headquartered company has planned to build a new greenfield factory in the western part of Tamil Nadu at an outlay of ₹9,000 crore over a 5-year period.
