Digital University Kerala (DUK) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) to set up a centre of excellence for new products and services, and to build skilled manpower for the energy and electronics, Graphene and 2D materials, and additive manufacturing sectors.

The MoU was exchanged between N Ananthaseshan (Managing Director, CUMI) and Alex James (Dean Academics, DUK).,

“Through this engagement, we aim to wipe out the boundaries between industrial and academic research in emerging areas of electronics and materials. The plan is to generate IP and market-driven products in the years to come,” said Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, DUK.

The MoU is subsequent to a year-long engagement in developing strong product directions, with emerging materials and products in Kerala. CUMI has established itself as a leading player in Kerala in the area of manufacturing since its inception in 1992. DUK, on the other hand, is a new-generation university that focuses on research and innovation.

DUK had signed MoUs with leading universities such as the University of Manchester, University of Oxford and University of Edinburgh to engage in research and development of the innovation ecosystem for high-end electronics and materials technologies.

