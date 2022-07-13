Driver unions demand govt action against Uber for breaking laws 

International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers ( IAATWs) has demanded that lawmakers take action against Uber, following reports of cab-hailing major breaking laws to fuel its global expansion.

“As affiliates of a global federation of app-based drivers who work for Uber and other platform transportation companies, we stand together and demand that lawmakers take action on Uber, a company that broke laws intentionally, put lives at risk through flagrant disregard of safety to drivers and passengers, and continues to operate in dangerous and callous ways,” driver union charged in a media statement.

These reports are based on Uber Files which were originally shared with The Guardian and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Uber Files include more than 124,000 documents from 2013 to 2017 period, when co-founder Travis Kalanick was Uber CEO. The documents show that Uber flouted laws and taxi regulations in order to expand around the world aggressively.

Commenting on the revelations, Shaik Salauddin, of National General Secretary, The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), Board Member, IAATWs affiliate in India said, “I am not shocked at what has been revealed by the Uber files. I experienced that everyday so why would I be surprised. If there is anything I feel on reading all the details it is simply that I am also now appalled by the number of people who participated and continued to participate in this criminal violation of the rights of workers and ordinary people.”

The union has demanded that governments across the world appoint commissions of inquiry, hold Congressional/ Parliamentary hearings, constitute committees of elected representatives and execute other instructional methods to hold Uber and other app companies accountable. “Such a process would not only ensure public accountability but prepare the ground for putting into place appropriate regulatory infrastructure that would lift labour standards for drivers, and safety for all,” the union added.