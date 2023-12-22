EaseMyTrip.com has secured approximately 13 per cent stake in Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd, a BSE listed entity.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the investment is aimed at acquiring a minority interest and to promote environmentally-friendly practices in the hospitality sector.

Commenting on the investment, EasyMyTrip co-founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti, said, “Our choice to invest in stakes aligns with our vision to contribute positively to the growth of eco-friendly and green hotels. This investment marks another milestone in our journey to diversify our portfolio and enhance the travel experiences we offer to our customers.”

V K Tripathi, Executive Chairman of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd., said, “This strategic association between EaseMyTrip.com and Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd may turn out to be a game changer as such a synergy is hardly seen in the hospitality sector.”

Easy Trip Planners stock inched up by 0.13 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹38.30 as of 2:30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, Eco Hotels and Resorts stock on the BSE surged by 4.97 per cent, traded at ₹17.32.