Eclat Media Group in pact with Tata Communications to bring global sports to pan-Asian viewers

Tata Communications and global sports content broadcaster Eclat Media Group on Tuesday announced the expansion of Eclat’s sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

As part of this new agreement, Eclat Media Group’s newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 will be broadcast to viewers with over 4,000 hours of content annually. It will remotely produce and distribute language-customised commentary with Tata Communications Media Ecosystem.

Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, coupled with Video Connect and Satellite Uplink services, will allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language, which is added to the viewers’ video feeds for relevant regions,” the companies said in an official release.

Commentary in language of choice

Viewers across Asia will be able to watch their favourite global sports in their preferred language commentary, thereby expanding the reach of content to millions of new potential viewers.

“It is our pleasure to have Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as our valuable network partner. As we expand the distribution of our content pan-region, we aim to focus on growing localised and relevant content for the individual markets. With this exciting partnership, SPOTV and SPOTV2 can achieve seamless localisation and delivery of our premium sports contents to fans across Asia.”, said Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV.

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications, said, “Sports viewership has dramatically shifted over the years with technology playing a key role in evolving the at-home viewing experience.”

He added, “By joining forces with Eclat Media Group, we aim to give sports fans across Asia an enhanced experience to enjoy their favourite global and local sports – be it motorsports, tennis, baseball or volleyball. Our world class media infrastructure coupled with Eclat’s ambition to be the pioneer in providing language-customised sports content to fans in each country is driving the transformation of sports consumption pan-Asia.”

Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines.

The channels broadcast content including tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.

Tata Communications Media & Entertainment Services, with its global infrastructure that allows end-to-end content delivery at scale, enables over 9,000 live events, 700 TV channels and 60,000 hours of live content, reaching over 2 billion sports fans globally, it said.