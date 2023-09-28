Emami Limited has picked up 26 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda and its subisidiaries. This marks the FMCG company’s foray in the juice category under the brand, AloFrut. The company did not reveal the commercials of the investment.

Axiom Ayurveda markets beverage products under the brand AloFruit, which offers a fusion of aloevera pulp and fruit blends. It also sells a range of carbonated beverages that includes mocktails and energy drinks. It is also present in Ayurvedic healthcare juice segment under the Jeevan Ras brand. The company has its manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana. It is also setting up a new facility in Jammu (Kathua) at a cost ₹160 crore.

In a statement, Harsha V Agarwal, Vice-Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Axiom Ayurveda through a strategic investment in equity. This marks our entry into the juice category with AloFrut. With health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the segment.” He added this investment was is in line with the company’s growth strategy to invest in categories or brands that not only have synergy with its existing business, but also offer potential for growth.

Axiom Ayurveda’s turnover for FY23 stood at ₹129 crore, according to a BSE filing by Emami Ltd. Rishabh Gupta, Founder, Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, said: “Now-a-days, consumers are moving away from the carbonated beverages and are looking for a healthier alternative with an equal importance to taste. We strongly believe in the potential that our brand has to offer. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner with wide industry experience who shares our vision to make Alofrut a leader brand.”