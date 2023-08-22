Battery maker Exide Energy intends to double its production capacity and is seeking additional 40 acres of land.

The company has already undertaken the work of setting up a lithium battery cell plant at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.

Also Read | Exide Industries expects growth in business

Mandar Deo, Managing Director and CEO, Exide Energy met large and medium industries minister MB Patil and submitted a proposal in this regard.

Patil said, “The company has already taken up the work of setting up a plant of 6,000 gigawatts-hour production capacity. The work is in progress and operation is likely to commence in 2024. In addition to this, the company desires to add another 6,000 gigawatts-hour of production capacity. The total investment for the two plants would be Rs. 6,000 crore.”

Also Read | Exide Industries to invest ₹6,000 crore on Lithium ion cell unit

The government said it intends to facilitate the growth of the EV sector in the state, and would decide on the proposal after a review. The meeting was joined by S Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries & Commerce, and Veerabhadra, Head (HR), Exide Energy.