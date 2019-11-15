Ford affixes iconic Mustang name to first electric crossover

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Ford Motor Co., which pioneered the racy pony-car body style 55 years ago, will use the Mustang name and insignia on an electric crossover utility vehicle coming next year.
The automaker said it’s expanding the Mustang stable for the first time with a model that will lead its charge in the electric-vehicle market dominated by Tesla Inc. The battery-powered Mustang Mach-E will be unveiled November 17 at an event preceding the Los Angeles Auto Show.
“The launch marks the first real milestone in Ford’s increased emphasis in electrification, and more importantly marks an increased effort by the legacy US automakers to be relevant in electrification,” Dan Levy, a Credit Suisse analyst, wrote in a report on Thursday. “For all the competition entering the market we are still awaiting the EV that will be a true competitive threat to Model 3, especially in the US.”
Ford is spending $11 billion to roll out 40 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2022. It’s employing a strategy of electrifying its icons, first with the Mustang electric crossover and then with hybrid and battery-electric versions of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck. The automaker aims to show its EVs can be fast and tough and aren’t just so-called compliance cars intended to meet more-stringent environmental regulations.
Ford is beginning its pivot toward electrification by closing a 46-year-old engine factory in suburban Detroit that produces big V8 engines for the Mustang Shelby GT350. The United Auto Workers, now voting on a new contract with the automaker, is concerned the switch from gasoline to battery power endangers employment of 35,000 union members.
Tesla has commanded a dominant share of the US electric-vehicle market thanks to the Model 3 sedan, which starts at $39,490. Premium brands have priced models including the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC too high to snare many buyers, Credit Suisse’s Levy said. Lower-priced entries including the Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro, Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt have struggled because they cost roughly $15,000 more than comparable models powered by internal combustion engines.
Ford’s battery-electric vehicle “should provide a more compelling alternative at the Model 3 price range than the other comps, especially given the performance focus,” said Levy, who rates Ford a buy and Tesla a sell. “However, the ultimate proof point of its success will be if it can truly take BEV share from the Model 3 – far from guaranteed.”
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...