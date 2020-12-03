FreshToHome eyes ₹1,500 crore revenue by Dec 21, sees strong growth in FTH Daily

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
FreshToHome (FTH), which sells fresh fish and meat online, on Thursday said it aims to more than double its revenue to ₹1,500 crore over the next 12 months driven by growth across business, including its ‘FTH Daily’ service.
FTH Daily, which is currently available in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, is a daily service for delivering milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakery items and daily essentials. The service would compete against players like Milkbasket.
“We had soft-launched FTH Daily as a separate offering a few months ago and already seeing about one million orders a month. We are now officially launching the service in these three cities and will see the response and expand to other metros shortly,” FTH co-founder and CEO Shan Kadavil told PTI.
He added that the company expects the number of orders on FTH Daily to scale up to 4-5 million over the next year.
Kadavil said the average order size for FTH Daily is smaller compared to its mainstay fish and meat delivery business but given the higher purchase frequency, FTH Daily is expected to account for a significant part of the revenues.
“Our revenues currently are at about ₹600 crore and we expect this to grow to ₹1,500 crore by December next year,” he added.
He said there is no minimum order for FTH Daily, and the delivery is free of cost. The service has about 2,000 products, which is being scaled to 5,000 products.
“FTH Daily has been launched to ease the lives of millions of consumers with their daily essential needs. We aim to become our customers’ daily nutrition partner, catering to their food needs at competitive prices,” Kadavil said. “We also plan to expand beyond Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune to other metros in India shortly,” he added.
In October, FreshToHome had announced raising USD 121 million (about ₹890.8 crore) in funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, Allana Group and other investors. Iron Pillar, the lead investor from the previous series B round, had also participated in the round (series C) with an investment of USD 19 million.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...