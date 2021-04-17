Glenmark Pharma arm files papers for IPO

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said its wholly-owned arm Glenmark Life Sciences has filed preliminary papers for an initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI.
Glenmark Life Sciences has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer, said a regulatory filing.
Also read: Glenmark Life Sciences plans ₹1,500-2,000 cr IPO
The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of ₹2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the filing said.
The board of directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd during its meeting on April 16 approved the OFS of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of ₹2 apiece as part of the IPO.
Also read: Glenmark appoints Yasir Rawjee as CEO of Glenmark Life Sciences
The IPO will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations, the filing said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...