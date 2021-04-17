Companies

Glenmark Pharma arm files papers for IPO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd to make fresh issue of up to ₹1,160 crore and OFS of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of ₹2 each

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said its wholly-owned arm Glenmark Life Sciences has filed preliminary papers for an initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI.

Glenmark Life Sciences has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer, said a regulatory filing.

Also read: Glenmark Life Sciences plans ₹1,500-2,000 cr IPO

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of ₹2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the filing said.

The board of directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd during its meeting on April 16 approved the OFS of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of ₹2 apiece as part of the IPO.

Also read: Glenmark appoints Yasir Rawjee as CEO of Glenmark Life Sciences

The IPO will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations, the filing said.

Published on April 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.