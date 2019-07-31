Godrej Appliances eyes 20% growth in FY20; upbeat on Onam sales

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20: The other twin
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
Godrej Appliances is looking at a 20 per cent growth this fiscal, thanks to renewed momentum in the consumer appliances business in the first quarter.
The company is looking at a turnover of ₹5,200 crore against ₹4,300 crore last fiscal, said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances.
Unlike last year, sales in the cooling categories such as air-conditioners and refrigerators rose in the first quarter due to a rise in temperatures, he said. While AC sales grew 15-18 per cent, that of refrigerators rose 10-12 per cent. The company expects the same momentum in the second quarter, Nandi said.
Last year, the demand for consumer appliances was almost flat across the country, and particularly Kerala, due to natural calamities. With the encouraging first-quarter results, Nandi said, the company is pinning greater hopes on the Onam season in Kerala, which sets the tone for festivities in the entire nation.
“However, we are slightly apprehensive on the overall market conditions due to muted purchase and demand, especially in the automobile and FMCG sectors. This could be a challenge going forward,” he told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the launch of Onam consumer offers in the Kerala market.
But he expressed hope that the government’s efforts to ease liquidity conditions in NBFCs and cut interest rates will perk up consumer demand in the ensuing season.
Kerala is a strategic market for Godrej with a contribution of 8-9 per cent to its business turnover. With a strong product line-up and consumer offers, Nandi said, the company is targeting a business of ₹225 crore in the State with a 30 per cent growth in Onam sales.
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...