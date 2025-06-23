India on Monday extended the airspace closure for Pakistan-registered airlines as well as aircraft, sources told businessline.

The move came after Pakistan extended its NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), meant to cut access to its airspace for India-based airlines.

Accordingly, India extended its NOTAM by one month till July 23, 2025. This is the second extension of the NOTAM, which was meant to last till June 23, 2025.

The first NOTAM by India was valid from May 1, 2025, to May 23, 2025.

Sources said that the scope of NOTAM’s restriction issued for FIRs (Flight Information Regions) covered major Indian airspace regions.

The NOTAM read that Indian airspace is not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or owned or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators, including military flights.

As per airline industry insiders, the continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace, along with overflight restrictions and air lane congestion due to the rising military hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, has complicated route planning for airlines.

Until now, the closure of Pakistan’s airspace has forced airlines to reroute, thereby extending travel time and necessitating technical stopovers.

“Pakistan is a vital airspace for our westbound flights from northern cities; similarly, Indian airspace is vital for their flights to destinations in other SAARC nations and South-east Asian countries,” sources said.

“However, a status quo has to be maintained with Pakistan.”

Published on June 23, 2025