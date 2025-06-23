Iran has launched missiles at a US air base in Qatar, the Islamic Republic’s Tasnim news agency reported.

(Reuters adds)

In a statement, Iran’s top security body tells Qatar that the former’s actions on US bases does not pose any threat to ‘our friendly and brotherly neighbour’ Qatar.

It added that the US base was far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.

Qatar said on Monday it reserves the right to respond directly and in accordance with international law after Iran targeted the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha.

Over the weekend, the US had attacked 3 nuclear facilities in Iran.

Published on June 23, 2025