Godrej Group earmarks ₹50 crore to fight Covid-19

In its efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the Godrej Group has launched a slew of initiatives and earmarked ₹50-crore fund for support and relief.

The group has termed it an initial outlay and stated it would be supplemented over time. The fund is expected to back some of the initiatives already underway and focussed on public health and essential supplies.

Leveraging capabilities

Godrej Group is exploring how it can leverage its medical refrigerators business as well as construction capabilities to build quarantine rooms, and utilise its vast expertise in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for hospitals.

In terms of medical equipment and protective supplies, the company has already started work in Maharashtra. The State is among the most affected regions, with roughly 21 per cent of total cases. Similar support would be extended to other States as well, it said in a statement.

The conglomerate has already donated ₹5 crore for the buying and supply of medical equipment and protective supplies to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It has also donated 115 hospital beds to Maharashtra government hospitals.

The group has also helped set up a 75-bed quarantine centre at the Seven Hills hospital, Andheri.

Promoting cleanliness

As the second-largest maker of soap in India, Godrej Group has said it will do its best to ramp up innovation and supplies. It recently launched the #ProtektIndiaMovement, a nationwide multi-media and multi-channel campaign to promote mass awareness around hand-washing and public health.

As part of this, free distribution of one million packets of Godrej Protekt Mr Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash was distributed across Maharashtra through partnership with the BMC and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The company is also looking to support 1.12 lakh beneficiaries across eight States with hand wash, sanitisers and soap and has partnered with communities linked to its CSR programmes.

Several sanitisers have been donated to the Mumbai police force as well. The company has also begun ramping up capacity to meet the demand for soap, hand wash and sanitisers.