Furniture brand Godrej Interio unveils service centre for healthcare industry

Furniture brand Godrej Interio has launched a products and services centre for the healthcare industry. The Godrej Interio Healthcare Experience Centre is based on human-centric approach and adaptive space solutions.

For example, the company is launching the world’s first bed that can be converted from manual to motorised at hospital premises. This should help hospitals upgrade same bed at later date.

Jamshyd Godrej, MD & Chairman Godrej & Boyce, said, “The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well as private players. It is, however, lacking in healing environments that focus on providing utmost comfort and safety to patients while handling the cost challenge.”