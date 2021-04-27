Govt’s policies will help India emerge a global powerhouse in telecom: Tejas Networks

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Telecom equipment maker Tejas Networks said that the roll-out of policies such as Preference to Make in India (PMI), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Trusted Equipment Sourcing norms can help India emerge as a global powerhouse in telecom products.
The company’s CEO & MD Sanjay Nayak told BusinessLine that the “various forward-looking policies of Government of India will help nurture country-champions in telecom equipment.”
He, however, added that the absence of global branding of Indian technology products unlike IT services does pose a challenge for Indian vendors to scale-up of international sales.
Speaking about Tejas Networks, Nayak said that access to the large talent base in India has helped the company maintain a high R&D productivity. “Our R&D cost per head is still only about 25 per cent of our global peers. Besides, our R&D efficiency comes from our very high degree of design-use, ownership of Silicon-IP building blocks for our hardware, a common code-base for all our software and a highly automated test/quality system.”
Over the years, the company has increased its share of Indian private and international sales while bringing its reliance on Government projects down. During FY20-21, the company’s business from the international markets grew 60 per cent YoY and bookings by 103 per cent YoY. Tejas Networks, nonetheless, remains a key supplier of mission-critical telecom equipment to the utility sectors such as the Railways, Oil & Gas and Power. It expects to bid for upcoming government projects such as BharatNet Phase-3.
While admitting that the business is cyclical, Nayak explained that it is largely so because of the volatility in orders from the inherently lumpy government projects. “As we broaden our customer base, especially in international, we expect to reduce this fluctuation and bring more consistency in our operations,” he pointed out.
The company expects to leverage the ₹12,915-crore PLI scheme for telecom equipment makers once the Department of Telecom issues the operating guidelines.
Nayak said that India has one of the lowest ARPUs for both mobile and fixed broadband services in the world and hence it is a tough market for the telecom equipment vendors like theirs.
“We took this as a challenge and ensured that our products are highly competitive in technology as well as price so that even at India’s low prices, we can build a viable business. This enables us to be far more profitable as we expand in international markets, which offer much higher margins for the same products,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...