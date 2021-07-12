Companies

Hatsun Agro begins processing and packing of milk at its Kangayam plant

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 12, 2021

The fully automated Greenfield dairy processing plant was set up at a cost of ₹101 crore

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.(HAP), a leading private sector dairy company in India, with brands ‘Arokya’, ‘Hatsun’, ‘Arun Icecreams’ and ‘Ibaco’, has started processing and packing of milk at its fully automated Greenfield dairy processing plant in Kangayam Taluk, Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu.

The new plant was set up at a cost of ₹101 crore. It has equipment from Germany to process and pack 3.5 lakh litres milk per day, said a company press release.

HAP has manufacturing locations spread across five states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With the commencement of production at the facility, HAP further intends to expand its retail network. In addition, HAP will provide greater support to farmers with access to the best technology, farm inputs, animal husbandry services, specialised cattle feed and direct credit to their bank accounts for their milk supply.

Published on July 12, 2021

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
