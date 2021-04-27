Hatsun Agro Q4 net soars to ₹57 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, a leading private sector dairy company, reported more than six-fold increase in net profit to ₹57 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, against ₹8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased by 24 per cent to ₹1,569 crore (₹1,266 crore).
For the year ended March 31, net profit more than doubled to ₹246 crore against ₹112 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose by 5 per cent to ₹5,570 crore (₹5,308 crores), said a company press release.
RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said the company closed FY21 on a strong footing, recording the highest ever revenue and profit numbers. The company’s branded liquid milk sale has maintained its growth trajectory and other brands contributed to the overall sales growth as well.
“We do expect this growth rate to continue and improve in the coming quarters. In FY21 we have expanded our geographical reach with the opening of a dairy plant in Solapur, Maharashtra and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reached an important milestone of India’s largest network of retail outlets present across many States,” he said.
