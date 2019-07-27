Havells Q1 profit slips 16% to Rs 177.09 crore

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Saturday reported a 16.13 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 211.16 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s total income during the quarter rose 4.81 per cent to Rs 2,756.50 crore as against Rs 2,629.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Its total expenses stood at Rs 2,489.62 crore in the said quarter, as compared to Rs 2,328.23 crore a year earlier, up 6.93 per cent.
Revenue from switchgears segment was marginally up 0.47 per cent at Rs 377.52 crore as against Rs 375.75 crore in the year-ago period. Its cables segment revenue came in at Rs 778.52 crore in the April-June quarter of FY 2018-19, as compared with Rs 749.93 crore a year ago.
Revenue from lighting and fixtures jumped 8.61 per cent to Rs 285.34 crore, as against Rs 262.70 crore.
Havells’ electrical consumer durables revenue increased to Rs 623.50 crore as against Rs 504.21 crore in the June quarter of 2018.
Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company that Havells had acquired in 2017, was down 7.92 per cent to Rs 652 crore as against Rs 708.13 crore a year ago.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...