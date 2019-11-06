Hester Biosciences Q2 net falls 13% to ₹8.7 crore

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Ahmedabad-based animal vaccine maker Hester Biosciences Limited registered a dip in the standalone net profit at ₹8.7 crore, down 13 per cent from ₹9.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.
Total revenues for the quarter stood at ₹42 crore, down as against ₹42.8 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
On consolidated basis, its net profit stood at ₹6.2 crore marginally up from ₹5.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at ₹44.8 crore, up from ₹43.2 crore last year.
Company’s poultry and animal healthcare divisions were impacted primarily due to factors including high maize prices, delay in purchases by various State governments for animal healthcare products.
Also, due to rise in working capital cycle, the finance cost has increased, while extra credit days have been given to customers but with great diligence, the company informed in a statement.
“With the industrial scenario improving and our sales picking up, we hope to get back to the reduced working capital cycles. In order to go aggressively in the market, recruitment in the marketing division was done, mainly on the technical sales side. Sales results would be visible in the coming quarters, thereby reducing the personnel cost-to-sales ratio,” Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & MD, Hester Biosciences, said.
Hester shares traded positive on the BSE to trade at ₹1,667 on Wednesday.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...