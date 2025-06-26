DCX Systems Limited has received an order amounting to Rs 4.36 crore from one of the leading multinational companies specialised in defence, aerospace, space, and security systems.

Reliance Infrastructure’s Reliance Defence has announced the securing of a significant export order worth INR 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a leading German defence and ammunition manufacturer. Reliance Defence’s export order is one of the largest in the high-tech ammunition domain to date. This underscores the strength of its recently announced strategic partnership with Rheinmetall. The order represents a key milestone in Reliance Defence’s strategy to strengthen its position as a reliable partner in the global defence and munition supply chain, focusing on Europe.

Uravi Defence & Technology Limited, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of incandescent and wedge-based automotive lamps, plans to acquire a 100% equity stake in SPAFAX International Ltd, a reputed UK-based company, through its holding company known for its high-performance Automotive Defence solutions. The proposed investment has been executed through Bharat Technology Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd. Looking ahead, Uravi intends to gradually increase its ownership in SPAFAX through a phased acquisition strategy. The plan involves acquiring a majority stake in 2026 and executing the acquisition spread in multiple tranches.

Published on June 26, 2025