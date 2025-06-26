Global FMCG major Unilever on Wednesday said Magnum HoldCo will acquire 61.9 per cent of Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) board had earlier accorded in-principle approval to demerge the ice-cream business into an independent listed entity. The company had proposed that the shareholders of HUL would receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL. Magnum HoldCo is the holding firm within the new firm formed by the demerger of the ice cream business of Unilever. On March 19, 2024, Unilever PLC announced to separate its global ice cream business into a stand-alone business. The separation of the global ice cream business is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the new company is known as ‘The Magnum Ice Cream Company’, Unilever said in a statement.

According to market buzz Net1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV is planning to offload about 8 per cent stake in One MobiKwik Systems (Mobikwik) via a block deal on Thursday. It will offload those shares at a discount of up to 8.4% to market price, according to media reports.. The exit comes after Net1’s $40 millioinvestment in 2016, marking a strategic shift after years of partnership in the digital payments space

Market buzz has it that PB Fintech’s co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal plan to sell shares in the secondary market on Thursday. Dahiya is the chairperson and group chief executive officer, while Alok Bansal is the executive vice chairperson. The two have offered to sell over 50 lakh shares, representing 1.1 per cent equity, via block deal. The base price is set at Rs 1,800 per share, a 2.2 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

Leakage of gas continued for 14 days from a crude oil well of ONGC in Assam’s Sivasagar district although the energy major on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a “critical milestone” in its effort to control the blowout. In its daily bulletin on the blowout incident, ONGC said it has achieved a “critical milestone” in its ongoing well control operations at the site. “With precision and coordination, the extra-long boom crane and a 40-ton crane successfully worked together to remove the 42 tubing stands from the derrick of the rig, clearing the path for the safe removal of the rig base from the wellhead,” it added.

Wheels India board has approved the acquisition of 7.64 lakh equity shares of Axles India from Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd at a total consideration of ₹23 crore with cost per share being ₹297. The proposed transaction is likely to be completed before August 31, 2025. The Company currently holds 9.51 per cent of the share capital of Axles India Limited. With this acquisition, the shareholding percentage will increase to 12.51 per cent, according to an announcement to the National Stock Exchange.

JSW Steel has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, related to the rejection of its $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL). Early last month, the Supreme Court of India rejected JSW Steel’s resolution plan to acquire BPSL and ordered its liquidation, four years after the takeover was completed. On May 26, the court halted the liquidation proceedings of BPSL after JSW Steel and some creditors of BPSL told the Supreme Court that they will be filing a review petition against the order.

JSW Energy, through its stepdown subsidiary Energizent Power Private Limited, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC Limited for ISTS-connected 300 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Capacity. The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of ₹3.49/KWh. The aforesaid project is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months and is located in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh

The board of Signatureglobal (India) has Approved the raising of funds by issuance of Secured Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), for an amount not exceeding ₹875 crore in one or more series/ tranches, subject to necessary approval(s).

Western Carriers (India), a leading provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a work order valued at approximately ₹558 crore from Jindal Stainless Ltd. The three-year contract involves the dispatch of Slabs, Coils, and Sheet Plates in DSO Containers to multiple destinations across pan-India.

Xicon International Limited subsidiary of Kaiser Corporation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea EHT, which is one of the leading manufacturers of Electric Heat tracing cables. It was established in 1989 and has been in business for the last 36 years. It has presence in various countries like the middle East, Africa, Europe, USA and is now looking to enter the Indian market.

Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership to develop integrated Open RAN solutions and engage in joint go-to-market efforts, both in India and internationally. The companies will collaborate to integrate Rakuten Symphony’s CU and DU soKware, OSS, and cloud portfolio with Tejas’s extensive, proven 4G/5G radio portfolio and explore opportunities for the deployment and expansion of 4G and 5G networks worldwide, including in India, leveraging commercial and technical synergies, as well as collaborative engagement strategies.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has said ash CAMALCO SA., Cameroon, has awarded an order of $62,244,000 ( Rs 535 Crore, which include order for manufacturing and supply of 560 open Top wagons at $32,760,000 (Rs 282 Crore ) and long term maintenance contract for 20 years at $29,484,000( Rs 253 Crore ). Further, this initial order includes provision for additional order relating to supply of 1040 Wagons in next 5 years and long term maintenance thereof.

Solarium Green Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), an autonomous R&D institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, on June 24. This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to lead the clean energy revolution in India. By combining our on-ground expertise with NISE’s technical excellence, we aim to develop advanced solar-based heating technologies. Through collaborative R&D efforts, this partnership is geared towards driving innovation, fast-tracking clean energy adoption, and empowering India’s shift toward a sustainable, energy-secure future.

Om Infra Ltd, a leading EPC infrastructure development company specialising in water management, Civil construction, and engineering solutions, has been awarded contracts of Rs. 199 crore.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the second successful completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at our Central Laboratory Analytical Services, located at, Gagillapur Village, Medchal Malkajgiri District, Hyderabad, Telangana. The inspection, conducted from June 23 to June 25, concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Balaji Amines Limited has received consent to operate the manufacture of Isopropylamine. Trial runs will be started and commencement of Commercial Production will take effect shortly.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited) have announced signing of an agreement to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers. Under this partnership, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jiobp’s high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units, within ATGL’s authorized Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

Damson Technologies (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Damson Technologies Private Limited, which is a material subsidiary of Last Mile Enterprises Limited, has entered into an Exclusivity Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Jiangmen Chuangwei Display Technology Ltd, a Limited Liability Company incorporated under the laws of the People’s Republic of China. Jiangmen Chuangwei Display Technology Co., Ltd. is a recognised subsidiary of the Skyworth Group, a global leader in smart electronics, and is specifically authorized by the Group to design, manufacture, and supply interactive flat panel display products for international markets.

Published on June 26, 2025