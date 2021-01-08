Himatsingka Seide in licensing deal with Walt Disney for European region

Himatsingka Seide Ltd, an integrated textile group with a global footprint, has announced its new licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the European region.

The company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges that the license will give Himatsingka the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a broad range of home textile products inspired by Disney’s vast archives and characters from all its franchises including Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Lucas.

Also read: Himatsingka Seide undertakes cost optimisation to beat Covid blues

As part of Disney’s relaunch strategy, with a leaner and deeper partner base, Himatsingka will distribute an expansive range of licensed home textile products across Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Central and Eastern Europe, the Nordics and South Africa, among other countries and regions.

This agreement marks the commencement of Himatsingka’s relationship with Disney, the world’s largest entertainment franchise. The partnership with Disney is in line with Himatsingka’s strategy to expand its global brand portfolio.

Also read: Himatsingka Seide posts ₹140-cr loss in Q1

Commenting on the development, Shrikant Himatsingka, Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “We are immensely pleased to be a part of and a partner to the Disney experience and look forward to being able to leverage our capabilities across the value chain to bring best-in-class home textile products to consumers across the European region.”