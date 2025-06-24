Benchmark indices ended with modest gains on Tuesday, rebounding from early losses in a choppy trading session that was marked by wild intra-day swings. Investors reacted to fast-evolving geopolitical cues in West Asia and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rose 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 82,055.11 after hitting an intraday high of 83,018.16. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 72.45 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 25,044.35, after touching a day high of 25,317.70.

Both benchmarks had opened significantly higher — the Sensex at 82,534.61 compared to Monday’s close of 81,896.79, and the Nifty at 25,179.90 against its previous close of 24,971.90.

Top Gainers

Adani Ports & SEZ topped the gainers’ chart, climbing 2.58 per cent to ₹1,389.15 amid optimism around easing regional trade disruptions. Tata Steel gained 1.54 per cent to ₹154.80, buoyed by improved metal demand outlook.

Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.46 per cent to ₹2,216.70, while UltraTech Cement rose 1.16 per cent to ₹11,579.20. Bajaj Finserv rounded out the top five with a 0.82 per cent gain to ₹2,013.95.

Top Losers

Power Grid Corporation was the worst performer, sliding 1.52 per cent to ₹285.90. Trent Ltd. also saw profit booking after recent gains, falling 0.97 per cent to ₹6,060.80.

NTPC dipped 0.93 per cent to ₹330.60, Maruti Suzuki declined 0.72 per cent to ₹12,610.50, and HCL Technologies eased 0.69 per cent to ₹1,691.50.

Market Insight

“Initial gains in the domestic market, driven by the ceasefire announcement and sharp drop in crude prices, were short-lived as renewed geopolitical tensions in the West Asia unsettled investor sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited. “Adding to the uncertainty was heightened volatility due to expiry day dynamics.”

Volatility is expected to remain high through the week with traders closely tracking geopolitical developments, oil price movements, and global cues.

Published on June 24, 2025