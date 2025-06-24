Air India said on Tuesday it would resume flights to and from the east coast of the US and Canada "at the earliest opportunity" after temporary airspace closures by several West Asian (Middle Eastern) nations forced airlines to cancel some routes.
"As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the West Asia, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting Tuesday, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from Wednesday," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.
"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from Tuesday."
Airlines scrambled to cancel flights and divert planes after nations such as Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait temporarily closed their airspaces in response to Iran's attack on the Al Udeid US military base in Doha.
Published on June 24, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.