Amid inflation and slow growth impacting the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in the quarter that ended in September, major FMCG players saw a rebound in home and personal care products.

FMCG players including ITC Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) posted volume growth in home care and personal care products while witnessing a subdued growth in hygiene products.

HUL posted an 11 per cent revenue growth in its beauty and personal care segments, while a 34 per cent revenue growth was posted by the FMCG major in the homecare segment. The company has Dove, Lifebuoy, Lakme, Lux, Close up, Vaseline, and Sun Silk in its portfolio of beauty and personal care and has Vim, Rin, Comfort, Surf Excel, and Active Wheel in its homecare portfolio.

While ITC Limited stated that the personal care products showed a good performance, the growth in the FMCG business was stirred by convenience foods and discretionary products.

"The fragrances category registered strong growth, driven byFiama and Vivel range of personal wash products that performed well during the quarter. The hygiene category remained subdued but ahead of pre-pandemic levels," the company stated after posting the results for the quarter that ended in September.

The company has Engage, Vivel, Fiama under its personal care and Savlon, Nimeasy under its home care products portfolio.

Beverages Impacted

While companies saw growth in home and personal care products, the beverage segment was impacted by negative growth during Q2.

FMCG major Tata Consumer posted a 1 per cent volume decline and a 2 per cent decline in revenue growth for beverages in India. In packaged beverages that include tea, the revenue for the quarter declined 7 per cent, while coffee witnessed a strong performance growth of 39 per cent in the quarter.

"The tea business in India remains tepid due to category slowdown.," the company posted

businessline had earlier reported that home care and beverage products had witnessed a decline in sales, primarily owing to inflation.

HUL posted that the performance of tea was muted as price cuts impacted overall value growth, while the health food drinks category remained subdued during the quarter due to the impact of inflation on discretionary consumption.

"In the tea business, we have taken a price reduction," Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, stated while answering a media query during the quarter.