Huntsman picks Gurmeet Kaur for top role

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Huntsman, global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals, has announced the appointment of Gurmeet Kaur as Head of Strategic Marketing for the Polyurethanes India sub-continent business. Kaur is tasked with achieving differentiated growth for the division and creating an effective value proposition for customers.

Kaur is a post-graduate in Management from ISB, Hyderabad, and Bachelor of Technology, Chemical Engineering, from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute (HBTI), Kanpur.

