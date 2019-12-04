Hyundai Motor India appoints Tarun Garg as Director

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second largest passenger car manufacturer in India, has officially announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as Director – Sales, Marketing and Service in the company.

"An alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Garg brings 25 years of rich experience in Marketing, Sales, Network Development, Used Car Business and has served as Executive Director - Marketing, Parts & Logistics at Maruti Suzuki India Limited," HMIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Garg takes over the position of Rakesh Shrivastava, who quit HMIL more than a year ago.

Shrivastava is, currently, the Managing Director at Nissan Motor India.

He joined Maruti Suzuki India in 1994 and has played key roles in his 25 years at the company including the commercial vehicle segment with the only product 'Super Carry' across the country.

He joins HMIL in an interesting time when the company is focusing around electric cars and shared mobility solutions.