IAN invests in news startup PublicVibe

The Indian Angel Network (IAN), an association of investors and High Netwporth Individuals, invested an undisclosed in a hyperlocal news platform, PublicVibe, on Tuesday.

Anthill Ventures, an investment firms that help startups in scaling up their businesses, and Hyderabad Angels also joined in this round of investment.

IAN investors Bikky Khosla and Prashant Pahade, who led the funding round, joined the startup's board.

The four-year-old start-up provides instant, personalised and verified hyperlocal to international news in vernacular languages through its AI driven platform.

"We will use the proceeds to expand the scope and to optimise the platform," Narasimha Reddy, Co-founder of Public Vibe, has said in a press release on Tuesday.