IMPAL posts standalone net profit of ₹20 crore in Q4 

India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL) on Saturday posted a standalone net profit of ₹20.27 crore for the fourth quarter of FY22 against a net profit of ₹18.65 crore during the same quarter in the previous fiscal. The company posted a net profit of ₹12 crore in Q3 FY22.

Standalone net revenue from operations grew 7.22 per cent during the reporting period to ₹172.16 crore (against ₹160.56 crore), according to a company statement.

For the year ending on March 31, 2022, the company’s standalone net profit grew by 13 per cent to ₹56.81 crore (₹50.28 crore). Consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹646.09 crore in FY22 from ₹531.53 crore in FY21

The board of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share (130 per cent) per equity share for FY22 on the paid-up capital of ₹12.48 crore.

The board has re-appointed N Krishnan, Managing Director for 3 years effective July 5, 2022. Mukund S Raghavan, Executive Director has been elevated and appointed as Deputy Managing Director for a period of 5 years effective May 18, 2022.