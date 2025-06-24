The Agriculture Ministry has approved the procurement of summer moong and urad from Madhya Pradesh and urad from Uttar Pradesh at minimum support price (MSP).

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the agriculture ministers of the two States and approved the procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), according to an official statement.

Chouhan also discussed procurement logistics with the ministers and issued necessary instructions to Nafed, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and State officials. Nafed and NCCF procure crops on behalf of the Union government.

During the meeting, Chouhan said although the decision to procure moong and urad would place a significant financial burden on the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to ensuring farmers receive the intended benefits. He emphasised that it was crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers.

He called for the use of the latest and most effective technologies for proper registration of farmers and advised officials to increase the number of procurement centres if necessary and ensuring the entire process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Expressing concern over complaints of irregularities in storage, Chouhan urged the ministers and officials to take concrete steps to address the issue. The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Minister for Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Aidal Singh Kansana, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and other senior officials, the statement said.

Published on June 24, 2025