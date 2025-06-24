Non-banking finance company (NBFC) UGRO Capital has elevated Anuj Pandey to the role of CEO, according to a statement. Pandey currently serves as the chief risk officer of the NBFC and has been a founding team member of UGRO, it stated.

Pandey will report to Shachindra Nath, founder and MD, who will continue to guide the NBFC’s long-term strategy, investor partnerships, and governance.

“Anuj has been an integral part of UGRO since inception, having built the Company’s risk governance framework and credit architecture. He brings around twenty-five years of diverse experience across companies like GSK consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank & Religare where he held leadership roles in business and product strategy,” the statement said.

Published on June 24, 2025