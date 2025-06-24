+ 158.32
+ 72.45
-434.00
-2,711.00
-2,432.00
+ 158.32
+ 72.45
+ 72.45
-434.00
-434.00
-2,711.00
Non-banking finance company (NBFC) UGRO Capital has elevated Anuj Pandey to the role of CEO, according to a statement. Pandey currently serves as the chief risk officer of the NBFC and has been a founding team member of UGRO, it stated.
Pandey will report to Shachindra Nath, founder and MD, who will continue to guide the NBFC’s long-term strategy, investor partnerships, and governance.
“Anuj has been an integral part of UGRO since inception, having built the Company’s risk governance framework and credit architecture. He brings around twenty-five years of diverse experience across companies like GSK consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank & Religare where he held leadership roles in business and product strategy,” the statement said.
Published on June 24, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.