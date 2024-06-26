India is a key growth market for Radisson Hotel group, Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Development Officer, Elie Younes, said on Thursday.

The group signed 10 new hotels and announced its foray in new markets. These include Jawai (Rajasthan), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Ooty (Tamil Nadu) and Kozhikode (Kerala). A Radisson Blu hotel will come up in Udaipur with 75 per cent of its rooms overlooking Nathdwara cricket stadium. This will be the country's first cricket stadium hotel, the group said.

“The rapid expansion of our portfolio in South Asia reflects the trust of our partners, the delivery of our systems and the relevance of our brands,” Younes said.

“By entering new markets and reinforcing our footprint in existing ones, we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice-President (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest international hotel operators in India with over 180 hotels in operation and development.